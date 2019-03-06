Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FDIC Federal Deposit Insurance : Subcommittee on Supervision Modernization for the Advisory Committee on Community Banking Holds its Inaugural Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 02:17pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 6, 2019

The inaugural meeting of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) Subcommittee on Supervision Modernization took place in Washington, D.C. yesterday and today.

The subcommittee was established to support the FDIC's Advisory Committee on Community Banking by considering how the FDIC can leverage technology and refine processes to make the examination program more efficient, while managing and training a geographically dispersed workforce.

'I am grateful to the subcommittee members for taking the time from their extremely busy schedules to play a vital role in the continued evolution of the FDIC, by informing the agency's efforts in modernizing our supervisory examination process,' said FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams. 'Their diverse backgrounds will help the FDIC identify new ways to improve the examination program and promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in our operations.'

The initial two-day meeting will consist of an overview of the FDIC and its structure, a discussion of the current bank examination program, and a review of existing technology and data sources relied on to conduct examinations.

Subcommittee members are:

  • Michael Bartkoski, Chief Operating Officer, nbkc Bank;
  • W. Bennett Bradley, Manager of Operations & Shared Services, BB&T
  • Lyn Farrell, Regulatory Strategy Advisor, Hummingbird;
  • Matt Grasser, Chief Technologist, RegTech for Regulators Accelerator;
  • Dave Hanrahan, former President and CEO, Capital Bank of New Jersey;
  • Bradley Jacobs, Advisor, Bay Area Start-ups;
  • Bill Kroener, Senior Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell;
  • Dawn Manley, Chief of Staff for Global Strategic Initiatives and Products, Splunk;
  • Noor Menai, President and CEO, CTBC Bank;
  • Mark Moylan, Senior Director for Chain Bridge Partners LLC;
  • Scott Mullins, Head of Worldwide Financial Services Business Development, Amazon Web Services;
  • Christopher Radich, Director of Digital Strategy, SalesForce;
  • Nancy Rubin, Dean Continuing Education and Distance Education, Northwestern Health Sciences University;
  • Karen Solomon, Senior Counsel at Covington and Burling LLP;
  • Vivian Yeung, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Fremont Bank

The subcommittee will meet in person at least three times in 2019, with possible conference calls or smaller group briefings scheduled to supplement in-person discussions.

# # #

Congress created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 1933 to restore public confidence in the nation's banking system. The FDIC insures deposits at the nation's banks and savings associations, 5,406 as December 31, 2018. It promotes the safety and soundness of these institutions by identifying, monitoring and addressing risks to which they are exposed. The FDIC receives no federal tax dollars-insured financial institutions fund its operations.

FDIC press releases and other information are available on the Internet at www.fdic.gov, by subscription electronically (go to www.fdic.gov/about/subscriptions/index.html) and may also be obtained through the FDIC's Public Information Center (877-275-3342 or 703-562-2200). PR-16-2019

Disclaimer

FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 19:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says he sees future in 'privacy-focused' internet
RE
02:44pGlobal stocks stay flat, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
02:43pGlobal stocks stay flat, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
02:42pU S MARINES CORPS : Updated guidance on implementation of servicemembers' group life insurance (sgli) online enrollment system (soes)
PU
02:42pAGCAST : Blockchain for Ag Business
PU
02:42pU.S. Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:38pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Remain Under Pressure Following Fed's Beige Book Report
DJ
02:36pWall Street falls for third day as healthcare, energy slump
RE
02:35pTrump says China trade talks moving along well
RE
02:33pTariffs, government shutdown weigh on still-growing economy - Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk firm pitched to build transit system in Las Vegas

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.