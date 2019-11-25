Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FDJ Strengthens Its Position in Payment and Services With the Acquisition of Bimedia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:16am EST

Regulatory News:

FDJ (Paris:FDJ) announces the signature of a contract with Idinvest Partners in order to acquire Bimedia, a software publisher specialized in point-of-sale collection and payment solutions.

With nearly 140 employees in France, Bimedia is present in more than 6,400 points of sale in France, nearly 90% of which are tobacconists and newsagents.

This acquisition would be made based on an enterprise value of less than €50 million, financed from the Group's own funds.

Since its inception in 2002 in La Roche-sur-Yon, the Bimedia group has established itself as one of the leading operators in digital and innovative collection solutions and dematerialised services offered to local businesses (payment, money transfer, advertising network, etc.).

This acquisition would enable FDJ to accelerate the development of its "Payment and Services" business, in line with its 2025 strategic plan. FDJ thus confirms its commitment to support the development and modernisation of its retail distribution network by offering value-added services.

The completion of this transaction is subject to the usual suspensive conditions, including approval by the French Competition Authority.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games – draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) – and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network. FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A - FDJ.PA)
For further information, www.groupefdj.com

About Idinvest Partners

Idinvest Partners is a leading European mid-market private equity firm. With €8bn under management, the firm has developed several areas of expertise including innovative startup venture capital transactions; mid-market private debt, i.e. single-tranche, senior and subordinated debt; primary and secondary investment and private equity advisory services. Founded in 1997, Idinvest Partners used to belong to the Allianz Group until 2010, when it branched out as an independent firm. In January 2018, Idinvest Partners became a subsidiary of Eurazeo, a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7bn in assets under management, including nearly €11.6bn from investment partners, invested in nearly 400 companies.
For further information, www.idinvest.com

About Bimedia

Bimedia, a leading software publisher specialized in front office POS and payment services since 2002, helps local businesses sell more and better : POS terminals, dedicated business softwares, exclusive services and business management support. By anticipating the needs of merchants, Bimedia improves the daily lives of thousands of tobacconists, newsagents, bakers and other retailers through innovative and tailored digital solutions.
For further information, www.bimedia.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aINTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2019 : Azelio puts the pieces in place for volume production in 2021, as planned
AQ
01:58aMEJORITY CAPITAL : AGM Results
PU
01:58aWCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ : Court confirms the adequacy of the guaranteed dividend and the size of the settlement offered by TLG IMMOBILIEN to outside shareholders of WCM
PU
01:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:53aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:53aPROSAFE : Update on the merger process with Floatel International
PU
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
01:50aROCHE BOBOIS : Roche bobois sa obtains award for its ipo at investor awards 2019
AN
01:48aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
PU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2019 in NOK
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : nears $16bn deal for Tiffany
5ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group