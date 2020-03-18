FE CREDIT Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam

VPBank Finance Company (FE CREDIT), a consumer finance company providing consumer lending services in Vietnam, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Vietnam for 2019 according to the annual workplace research program. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Companies making the list are recognized for their organization’s culture, leadership and management, well-being, compensation and benefits along with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. In fact, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, CSR, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the top employers in Vietnam.

“At FE CREDIT, we believe that great people attract and motivate great people. Therefore, we strive to build our company as a great place to work for our current and future employees. We have successfully created an exciting place for our employees and will continue fostering our culture and environment to make our employees enjoy every moment with FE CREDIT,” said Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa, HR Director of FE CREDIT.

"FE CREDIT has successfully built a high-trust workplace with supportive teams where everyone can perform their best,” said Grace Kelly, regional program Manager for Vietnam.

ABOUT FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 5,500 partners across 9,000 sales points nationwide.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places to Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, recognition and reward programs, wellness support and work-life balance and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR and people practices across the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005229/en/