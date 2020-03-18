Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FE CREDIT Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

VPBank Finance Company (FE CREDIT), a consumer finance company providing consumer lending services in Vietnam, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Vietnam for 2019 according to the annual workplace research program. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Companies making the list are recognized for their organization’s culture, leadership and management, well-being, compensation and benefits along with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. In fact, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, culture, CSR, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the top employers in Vietnam.

“At FE CREDIT, we believe that great people attract and motivate great people. Therefore, we strive to build our company as a great place to work for our current and future employees. We have successfully created an exciting place for our employees and will continue fostering our culture and environment to make our employees enjoy every moment with FE CREDIT,” said Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa, HR Director of FE CREDIT.

"FE CREDIT has successfully built a high-trust workplace with supportive teams where everyone can perform their best,” said Grace Kelly, regional program Manager for Vietnam.

ABOUT FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 5,500 partners across 9,000 sales points nationwide.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places to Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, recognition and reward programs, wellness support and work-life balance and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR and people practices across the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
09:43pPETRO RIO : Material fact - measures undertaken for 2020
PU
09:39pBoeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
RE
09:38pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
09:38pAIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of february 2020
PU
09:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates MGR as Equal-weight
AQ
09:31pA SHORT HIKE WINS THE SEUMAS MCNALLY GRAND PRIZE AT THE 22nd ANNUAL INDEPENDENT GAMES FESTIVAL AWARDS
GL
09:31pUNTITLED GOOSE GAME SNEAKS AWAY WITH THE WIN FOR GAME OF THE YEAR AT THE 20th ANNUAL GAME DEVELOPERS CHOICE AWARDS
GL
09:31pEarly Warning Release
GL
09:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group