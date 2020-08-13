Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FE Circular No. 04 of 2020 - Remittances to Digital Service Provider Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:28am EDT
FE Circular No. 04 of 2020

August 13, 2020


The Presidents/Chief Executives of all
Authorized Dealers in Foreign Exchange
Dear Sirs/Madam,
Remittances to Digital Service Provider Companies
In order to further enhance ease of doing business for the companies in Pakistan, a new mechanism is being introduced for payments to globally recognized digital service provider companies against acquisition of digital services by local companies.
2.
Accordingly, a new Para as 14A is added in Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual, as under:
14A. Remittances to Digital Service Provider Companies
Notwithstanding anything contained in Para 14, Chapter 14 of FE Manual, Authorized Dealers have general permission to release foreign exchange up to a maximum of USD 200,000/-, or equivalent in other currencies, per year, for each company/ firm/ sole proprietorship incorporated/ established in Pakistan on account of commercial payments, pertaining to digital services, in favor of digital service provider companies. This general permission is subject to following:
(i)
The ultimate beneficiary of remittances should only be the company (including their affiliates or associated entities) listed in theAppendix V 147. However, up to a maximum amount of USD 25,000/-, out of the total annual limit of USD 200,000/-, can be remitted to those digital service provider companies which are not listed in the Appendix V 147, against acquisition of digital services.
(ii)
The remittances should only be made by an Authorized Dealer designated by the remitter for this purpose under acknowledgement to Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD) SBP-BSC. No Authorized dealer will remit funds under this general permission unless it has been acknowledged as designated Authorized Dealer by the FEOD SBP-BSC.
(iii)
All applications for acknowledgement shall be submitted to the Director, FEOD, SBP-BSC, through an Authorized Dealer, which the applicant wishes to be designated.
(iv)
Authorized Dealer will ensure that it has satisfied itself with the genuineness and bonafides of the applicant, through appropriate CDD and customer risk profiling, specifically in light of AML/CFT regulations.
(v)
Authorized Dealer will forward the requests regarding designation of Authorized Dealer to the Director, FEOD, SBP - BSC for acknowledgment along with the applicant's request letter and business profile.
(vi)
Once acknowledged by FEOD, the designated Authorized Dealer may affect remittances after deduction of applicable taxes (if any) while ensuring that payments are within the prescribed limit.
(vii)
The entity is required to submit the payment receipts (digitally or otherwise), showing the details of payment made and services received or to be received, to the designated Authorized Dealer within 7 working days, from date of receipt of amount by the beneficiary.
(viii)
Authorized Dealers are advised to monitor these limits on real time basis and hold all future remittances of its customer, in case the customer could not submit the payment receipts within the defined timeline. The Authorized Dealer may resume affecting remittances of the customer upon submission of payment receipt along with plausible justification for delay. However, such resumption is only allowed twice in a year.
(ix)
In case of change in the designated Authorized Dealer by an entity, previous Authorized Dealer is required to communicate the details of the limits utilized by the entity during the year to the new Authorized Dealer, within three working days from the date of request received from the entity through the new Authorized Dealer. The new Authorized Dealer will approach FEOD for acknowledgment of its designation, along with the customer's request and communication issued by the previous designated Authorized Dealer regarding the limits utilized by the applicant during the year.
(x)
The applicant entity should be on FBR's active tax payer list. In case exemption from taxes is claimed, the exemption certificate may be kept in lieu thereof. In case the entity is in its first year of establishment and not required to submit the tax returns as yet, the Authorized dealer will capture the relevant details i.e. proof of establishment date, NTN etc.
3.
Authorized dealers may offer the digital channels to their clients, for making these payments, within the prescribed parameters.
4.
All other terms and conditions related to the subject shall remain unchanged. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the same to the notice of all their constituents, ensuring meticulous compliance of the above instructions.


Yours truly,

Sd/-

(Arshad Mehmood Bhatti)

Director

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:27:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:38aAEGON N : Earnings tables, 1H 2020
PU
04:38aSUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Chengdu international airport terminal 1 & 2 concession rights agreements for advertising and media resources
PU
04:38aLANCERS : Financial Report for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
PU
04:38aCHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO AN EPC GENERAL CONTRACT FOR 2x1000MW PROJECT OF SHAANXI YANCHANG PETROLEUM FU COUNTY POWER PLANT BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
PU
04:38aKAKAKU COM : Summary of Analyst Meeting for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
PU
04:38aKAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
PU
04:38aMOBICON : Voting results of annual general meeting held on 13 august 2020
PU
04:38aRATIONAL AG : Sell rating from RBC
MD
04:37aBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04:37aAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Urgent adjournment of 2020 annual meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD: Half Year Results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group