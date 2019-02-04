Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 12:41pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2019.    

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Dentsply conspired with its top distributors in a scheme to artificially increase the cost of the Company’s products while suppressing competitors at the same time. The Company also engaged in a “channel-stuffing” effort which distorted its sales numbers, financial reports, and future guidance. These activities resulted in an SEC investigation, the resignation of three top executives, and the lowering of its guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Dentsply, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pNISSAN MOTOR : UK offered Nissan Brexit assurances, £80 million for car investment
RE
01:13pDP WORLD : Somalia port boss killed as Al-Shabaab car bomb kills 9
AQ
01:13pCLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Danske Bank A/S To Contact The Firm
GL
01:12pMDC HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pECHOSTAR : Hughes Engineering Executive, Dr. Lin-Nan Lee, Honored with Distinguished Service Award for Contributions to Satellite Communications
PR
01:10pINGREDION : To present at the consumer analyst group of new york (cagny) conference on tuesday, february 19, 2019
AQ
01:09pNISSAN WILL HAVE TO REAPPLY FOR UK GOVERNMENT FUNDING AFTER X-TRAIL DECISION : Business minister
RE
01:09pUltimate Software agrees to $11 billion buyout by investor group
RE
01:09pFIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.