FEFAC European Feed Manufacturers' Associa : Feed Formulators Europe 2019 - 26 September 2019 in Amsterdam

Feed Formulators Europe is the new one day seminar taking place on Thursday 26 September 2019 in Amsterdam. Co-located with Feed Additives Europe 2019, the content has been designed to meet the challenges of feed formulation across a variety of species.

The draft programme is accessible here. Valérie Bris, member of EuroFac, will be speaking about biosecurity measures implemented by the feed industry.

Feedinfo News Service are offering a limited number of free tickets to formulation and nutrition professionals from compound feed companies and producers. If you are interested in attending you can apply here.

Free ticket holders can also attend Feed Additives Europe on Wednesday 25 and Friday 27 September 2019 for up to date information into specialty feed ingredients and their applications.

If you need any additional information you can contact Jennifer Clements at jennifer.clements@agribriefing.com