Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FEFAC European Feed Manufacturers’ Associa : Feed Additives Conference 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

The Feed Additives Conference 2018 will take place on 26-28 September in Amsterdam. This year, the programme is more appealing to compound feed manufacturers, with sessions on feed formulation and scientific advancements in nutrition and specific fees including 1-day tickets are available for compound feed manufacturers.

The programme is accessible here. Erik Dam Jensen, former Chairman of the Animal Nutrition Committee of FEFAC, will be speaking at the roundtable on the second day dealing with the needs and challenges for feed formulators. To take benefit from the special rate for compound feed manufacturers, the booking form to be used is accessible here.

Disclaimer

FEFAC - European Feed Manufacturers’ Association published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36pTECHUK : Green Week - Get involved!
PU
04:35pGAR : Netcoins Clarifies Listing of Ripple's XRP Token
AQ
04:34pHASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY : Mines 104.53 Bitcoin and 30.03 Dash Since Deploying 8,495 Rigs
AQ
04:33pAurora Cannabis Appoints Dr. Debra Wilson Chief Human Resources Officer
AQ
04:32pOil steadies but outlook for demand grows gloomy
RE
04:32pTSX regains ground as U.S.-China trade worries ease
RE
04:32pOil steadies but outlook for demand grows gloomy
RE
04:30pTurkey will emerge stronger from lira crisis, finance minister tells investors
RE
04:28pTurkey's Albayrak tells investors the country will emerge stronger
RE
04:26pHIGHLAND COUNCIL : Council agrees site for Materials Recovery Facility
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
4H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.