FEFAC European Feed Manufacturers’ Associa : Feed Additives Conference 2018

The Feed Additives Conference 2018 will take place on 26-28 September in Amsterdam. This year, the programme is more appealing to compound feed manufacturers, with sessions on feed formulation and scientific advancements in nutrition and specific fees including 1-day tickets are available for compound feed manufacturers.

The programme is accessible here. Erik Dam Jensen, former Chairman of the Animal Nutrition Committee of FEFAC, will be speaking at the roundtable on the second day dealing with the needs and challenges for feed formulators. To take benefit from the special rate for compound feed manufacturers, the booking form to be used is accessible here.