Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FEMA Issues Solicitation for Travel Trailer Purchases for Disaster Relief in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:43pm EDT

Kinston, N.C. , Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEMA is seeking to purchase recreational verticals including travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers that are available for immediate purchase. All of these items shall be sold new, never used, nor have been previously rented, and they cannot have incurred disaster-related damage. This opportunity is a total small business set-aside and quotes are due by October 19, 2018. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

321991 is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. The trailers are to be able to hold 3 to 8 people and none of them shall have been manufactured before March 1, 2017. These exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Questions are to be submitted to John Clemons (john.clemons@fema.dhs.gov). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.


If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31pLANCASTER COLONY : To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call
PR
07:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
07:31pARM NEOVERSE : The Modern Cloud to Edge Infrastructure Foundation for a World of a Trillion Intelligent Devices
BU
07:31pAMERIHEALTH CARITAS : Announces Expansion of Headquarters
BU
07:30pFDA OKs Pfizer's Talzenna, Myriad Test in Form of Breast Cancer -- Update
DJ
07:29pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:29pRISE GOLD : IIROC Trade Resumption - RISE
AQ
07:28pCATALENT : & Verastem Oncology Partner on FDA Approved COPIKTRA
PU
07:26pOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Congress accuses Centre of compromising ONGC's interests
AQ
07:26pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, peso bounce back as inflation fears ease
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says
5BASF : State control over Chinese economy to grow - German engineers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.