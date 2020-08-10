Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FEMA authorized to use $44 billion of disaster funds for unemployment benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

President Trump Saturday authorizedthe Federal Emergency Management Agency to use up to $44 billion in Stafford Act disaster relief funds to supplement individuals' wages resulting from lost work due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The president's directive said that states and territories that apply for funds may distribute through their unemployment insurance system $400 per week, including a $300 federal contribution, to individuals who currently receive at least $100 per week of unemployment compensation benefits and can self-certify that they are unemployed or are unable or unavailable to work due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The White House and FEMA continue to work on guidance for state distributions and the program will be applied retroactively to the week ending Aug. 1. It can continue no later than Dec. 6, or until the balance of the Disaster Relief Fund reaches $25 billion or until Congress enacts a separate, replacement unemployment relief program.

Disclaimer

AHA - American Hospital Association published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:29pSLM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pROCKWELL MEDICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:29pCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:29pVULCABRAS AZALEIA S A : Rca-itr-2t20
PU
05:29pVULCABRAS AZALEIA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Alteração de Escriturador
PU
05:29pVULCABRAS AZALEIA S A : Notice to the market - Change of Depository Agent
PU
05:28pCEL SCI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:27pCENTURY CASINOS INC /CO/ : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pNCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pXBIOTECH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : IAC : Invests in MGM Resorts International

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group