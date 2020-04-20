Log in
FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : Staff Issues Energy Infrastructure Update for February 2020

04/20/2020 | 12:56pm EDT
Page 1 of 6
Northern Natural requests authorization to install three injection and withdrawal wells and related facilities at its Redfield Storage Field in Dallas County, Iowa. The project would not affect the capacity or deliverability of the field.
Southern Star Central requests authorization for its Tougaloo Project - Nash Compressor Station, including a 3,750 HP compressor station in Grant County, OK, in order to provide up to 40 MMcf/d of firm capacity to a customer.
Northwest Pipeline requests authorization for its Walla Walla Compressor Station Project, including installing a 500 HP compressor and associated facilities to expand deliverability on its Walla Walla Lateral from 16.2 to 17.3 MMcf/d.
Columbia Gulf received authorization to relocate and/or abandon segments of its Line SM-116in Mingo County, WV, to accommodate highwall and area surface mining on Central Appalachian Mining's Millseat Surface Mine. The project will not change the design or delivery capacity of the system.
Northern Natural received authorization to abandon in-placeit's A and J Lines in Clay, Cloud, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, and Rice counties, KS, and build an 11,152 HP compressor and related facilities at its Tescott compressor station in Ottawa County, KS in order to maintain existing deliverability.
Dominion Energy received authorization to abandon, reconfigure, and relocate storage wells and related pipelines at its Bridgeport Storage Field in Harrison County, WV. The project will not affect the field's parameters or customers.
Sabine Pass LNG received authorization for its Third Berth Expansion Project, which would add an additional berth at its LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, LA
Tennessee Gas requests authorization for its Evangeline Pass Expansion Project, including 13.1 miles of pipeline and 23,470 HP of new compression in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parish, LA, and acquisition of lease capacity from Southern Natural Gas. The project would provide 1.1 Bcf/d of firm transportation capacity to serve the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG terminal.
Southern Natural requests authorization for its Evangeline Pass Expansion project, including construction of a 22,220 HP compressor station in Clarke County, MS, and two meter stations in MS and TN. The project would provide 1.1 Bcf/d of transportation capacity, which will be leased to Tennessee Gas.
WBI Energy requests authorization for its North Bakken Expansion Project, including 92 miles of pipeline and 28,250 HP of compression in Burke, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties, ND, in order to provide an additional 350 MMcf/d of incremental firm transportation capacity from NW North Dakota to a new interconnect with Northern Border.
National Fuel requests authorization to remove the "spare" designation from 1,775 HP of compression at its Mercer compressor station in Mercer County, PA, in order to re-directa portion of a subscribing shipper's firm transportation capacity to a different primary delivery point.
Dominion Energy received authorization for its Tri-WestProject, including 1.7 miles of pipeline and re-wheelingof three compressors at its Newark Compressor Station in Tuscarawas County, OH, in order to provide up to 120 MMcf/d of firm capacity to Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Ohio.
Southern Star Central received authorization to increase the maximum allowable operating pressure on its Lines TLB and TLB-001to 005, in Hemphill County, TX, in order to provide additional firm delivery capacity to Transwestern.
NGPL received authorization for its Gulf Coast Southbound Project, which would add new compression at compressor stations CS 300, 301, and 304 in Victoria, Wharton, and Harrison Counties, TX respectively, in order to provide up to 300 MMcf/d of transportation capacity to serve the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility.
Wyoming Interstate withdrew its request to abandon by sale to its affiliate, Hiland Crude, LLC, Line 29A of its Medicine Bow Lateral in Converse, Platte, and Laramie Counties, WY, and Weld County, CO.
UGI Sunbury received authorization to remove and relocate one mile of its Sunbury Pipeline in order to accommodate the construction of a highway project in Snyder County, PA.
Southern Natural received authorization to abandon in place one compressor unit at its Ellerslie Compressor Station in Harris County, GA.
Columbia Gas of Maryland received a determination of a service area within which it may, without further Commission authorization, enlarge or expand its facilities in order to transport gas from Somerset County, PA, into Maryland.
Northern Natural received authorization for its New Lisbon 2020 Expansion Project, including 7.4 miles of branch line looping, additional compression at an existing compressor station, and other appurtenances in Juneau and Sauk Counties, WI. The project would add 15 MMcf/d of incremental capacity.
Cameron LNG received authorization to place in service the 0.71 Bcf/d Train 2 at its liquefaction project in Hackberry, LA. The project consists of three trains with a total liquefaction capacity of 2.2 Bcf/d.

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

Natural Gas Highlights

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

  • Port Arthur LNG requests authorization for its Phase II project, including constructing Trains 3 and 4 at its liquefied natural gas terminal in Jefferson County, TX. These trains would provide an additional 1.8 Bcf/d of export capacity.

Natural Gas Activities in February 2020

No. of

Storage

Deliverability

Capacity

Miles of

Compression

Status

Capacity

Projects

(MMcf/d)

(MMcf/d)

Pipeline

(HP)

(Bcf)

Pipeline

Placed in Service

0

0

0

0

Certificated

5

435

10

46,942

Proposed

5

2,591

106

78,190

Storage

Placed in Service

0

0.0

0.0

0

Certificated

0

0.0

0.0

0

Proposed

0

0.0

0.0

0

LNG (Import & Export)

Placed in Service

1

3.4

713.0

0

(Export)

Certificated

0

0.0

0.0

0

(Import/Export)

Proposed

1

10.2

1,865.0

0

(Import/Export)

Source: Staff Database

Natural Gas Activities through February 29, 2020

January through February 28, 2019

No. of

Storage

Deliverability

Capacity

Miles of

Compression

Status

Capacity

Projects

(MMcf/d)

(MMcf/d)

Pipeline

(HP)

(BCF)

Pipeline

Placed in Service

0

0.0

0.0

0

through February 28, 2019

2

3,460

0

269,900

Certificated

7

750.0

76.3

46,942

through February 28, 2019

6

924

61

54,013

Storage

Placed in Service

0

0.0

0.0

0

through February 28, 2019

0

0

0

0

Certificated

0

0.0

0.0

0

through February 28, 2019

1

0

79

0

LNG (Import & Export)

Placed in Service (Export)

3

3.4

1,461.0

0

through February 28, 2019

0

0

0

0

Certificated (Import/Export)

0

0.0

0.0

0

through February 28, 2019

1

8

1,700

0

Source: Staff Database

Page 2 of 6

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

Hydropower Highlights (nonfederal)

There were no hydropower activities this month.

Hydropower Project Activities Year to Date (through February 29, 2020)

Conventional

Pumped Storage

Hydrokinetic

Total No.

Status

No.

Capacity

No.

Capacity

No.

Capacity

of Projects

(MW)

(MW)

(MW)

Filed

License

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10-MW Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capacity Amendment

2

6.575

0

0

0

0

2

Conduit Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Issued

License

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10-MW Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capacity Amendment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Conduit Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Placed in Service

License

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

10-MW Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capacity Amendment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Conduit Exemption

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Source: Staff Database

Page 3 of 6

Total

Capacity

(MW)

0

0

6.575

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

Electric Generation Highlights

  • Victoria City Power LLC's 100.0 MW natural gas-fired Victoria City Power Plant in Victoria County, TX is online.
  • Wildhorse Wind Energy LLC's 100.0 MW Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility in Pushmataha County, OK is online. The power generated is sold to Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation under long-term contract.
  • Pegasus Wind A LLC's 48.7 MW Pegasus Wind Energy Center in Tuscola County, MI is online. The power generated is sold to Michigan Public Power Agency under long-term contract.
  • Tampa Electric Co.'s 74.5 MW Little Manatee River Solar Project in Hillsborough County, FL is online.
  • Northbrook Lyons Falls LLC's 11.2 MW Lyons Falls Hydoelectric Complex in Lewis County, NY is online.

New Generation In-Service (New Build and Expansion)

February 2020

January - February 2020

January - February 2019

Cumulative

Cumulative

Primary Fuel Type

No. of

Installed

No. of

Installed

No. of

Installed

Units

Capacity (MW)

Units

Capacity (MW)

Units

Capacity (MW)

Coal

0

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

2

100

7

218

11

203

Nuclear

0

0

0

0

0

0

Oil

0

0

0

0

2

5

Water

2

11

3

13

7

35

Wind

2

149

4

303

12

772

Biomass

0

0

0

0

1

17

Geothermal Steam

0

0

0

0

0

0

Solar

10

99

38

987

90

1,270

Waste Heat

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other *

0

0

0

0

6

0

Total

16

359

52

1,521

129

2,302

Sources: Data derived from Velocity Suite, ABB Inc. and The C Three Group LLC. The data may be subject to update.

  • "Other" includes purchased steam, tires, and miscellaneous technology such as batteries, fuel cells, energy storage, and fly wheel.

Total Available Installed Generating Capacity

Installed Capacity (GW)

% of Total Capacity

Coal

248.16

20.62%

Natural Gas

535.04

44.46%

Nuclear

106.33

8.84%

Oil

39.74

3.30%

Water

100.74

8.37%

Wind

106.80

8.87%

Biomass

16.06

1.33%

Geothermal Steam

3.86

0.32%

Solar

44.61

3.71%

Waste Heat

1.32

0.11%

Other*

0.77

0.06%

Total

1,203.41

100.00%

Sources: Data derived from Velocity Suite, ABB Inc. and The C Three Group LLC. The data may be subject to update.

Page 4 of 6

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

Generation Capacity Additions and Retirements

(March 2020 - February 2023)

From ABB Velocity Suite's Generating Unit Capacity Dataset

All Additions

High Probability Additions

Retirements

Primary Fuel Type

No. of

Installed

No. of

Installed

No. of

Installed

Units

Capacity (MW)

Units

Capacity (MW)

Units

Capacity (MW)

Coal

1

77

0

0

61

19,082

Natural Gas

231

63,168

97

29,784

72

7,962

Nuclear

6

4,460

4

2,560

4

3,929

Oil

11

682

1

2

22

3,062

Water

236

13,154

92

1,910

9

7

Wind

480

88,977

163

26,416

2

249

Biomass

48

258

23

194

39

102

Geothermal Steam

13

478

4

213

10

35

Solar

2,872

107,729

710

22,593

0

0

Waste Heat

3

49

2

29

0

0

Other *

228

480

52

20

1

2

Total

4,129

279,512

1,148

83,721

220

34,430

Sources: Data derived from Velocity Suite, ABB Inc. and The C Three Group LLC. The data may be subject to update.

  • "Other" includes purchased steam, tires, and miscellaneous technology such as batteries, fuel cells, energy storage, and fly wheel.
  • Under Constructions includes units that have started site preparation or construction. It also includes units that are in the testing phase.

Electric Transmission Highlights

  • Central Power Electric Cooperative has completed the 23.8 mile 115 kV East Ruthville - SW Minot Transmission Project in ND.

Transmission Projects Completed

Proposed Transmission Projects

In-Service by March 2022

Voltage

February

February

January - February

January - December

High Probability

All

2020

2019

2020 Cumulative

2019 Cumulative

of Completion

(kV)

Line Length (miles)

≤230

23.8

32.7

37.6

296.5

347.7

567.3

345

0.0

163.0

-

604.5

224.0

594.4

500

0.0

7.7

-

7.7

251.4

251.4

Total

23.8

203.4

37.6

908.7

823.1

1,413.1

U.S.

Sources: Data derived from Staff Database and U.S. Electric Transmission Projects ©The C Three Group, LLC.

Page 5 of 6

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

All Transmission Projects with a Proposed

Transmission Projects with a High Probability of

In-Service Date by March 2022

being completed by March 2022

New Transmission Projects by Voltage

Sources: Data derived from Staff Database and U.S. Electric Transmission

Projects ©The C Three Group, LLC.

Disclaimer: This Report contains analyses, presentations, and conclusions that may be based on or derived from the data sources cited, but do not necessarily reflect the positions or recommendations of the data providers.

Page 6 of 6

Disclaimer

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 16:55:08 UTC
