FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : Staff Issues Energy Infrastructure Update for February 2020

Northern Natural requests authorization to install three injection and withdrawal wells and related facilities at its Redfield Storage Field in Dallas County, Iowa. The project would not affect the capacity or deliverability of the field.

Southern Star Central requests authorization for its Tougaloo Project - Nash Compressor Station, including a 3,750 HP compressor station in Grant County, OK, in order to provide up to 40 MMcf/d of firm capacity to a customer.

• Northwest Pipeline requests authorization for its Walla Walla Compressor Station Project, including installing a 500 HP compressor and associated facilities to expand deliverability on its Walla Walla Lateral from 16.2 to 17.3 MMcf/d.

• Columbia Gulf received authorization to relocate and/or abandon segments of its Line SM-116 in Mingo County, WV, to accommodate highwall and area surface mining on Central Appalachian Mining's Millseat Surface Mine. The project will not change the design or delivery capacity of the system.

• Northern Natural received authorization to abandon in-place it's A and J Lines in Clay, Cloud, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, and Rice counties, KS, and build an 11,152 HP compressor and related facilities at its Tescott compressor station in Ottawa County, KS in order to maintain existing deliverability.

• Dominion Energy received authorization to abandon, reconfigure, and relocate storage wells and related pipelines at its Bridgeport Storage Field in Harrison County, WV. The project will not affect the field's parameters or customers.

• Sabine Pass LNG received authorization for its Third Berth Expansion Project, which would add an additional berth at its LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, LA

• Tennessee Gas requests authorization for its Evangeline Pass Expansion Project, including 13.1 miles of pipeline and 23,470 HP of new compression in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parish, LA, and acquisition of lease capacity from Southern Natural Gas. The project would provide 1.1 Bcf/d of firm transportation capacity to serve the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG terminal.

• Southern Natural requests authorization for its Evangeline Pass Expansion project, including construction of a 22,220 HP compressor station in Clarke County, MS, and two meter stations in MS and TN. The project would provide 1.1 Bcf/d of transportation capacity, which will be leased to Tennessee Gas.

• WBI Energy requests authorization for its North Bakken Expansion Project, including 92 miles of pipeline and 28,250 HP of compression in Burke, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties, ND, in order to provide an additional 350 MMcf/d of incremental firm transportation capacity from NW North Dakota to a new interconnect with Northern Border.

• National Fuel requests authorization to remove the "spare" designation from 1,775 HP of compression at its Mercer compressor station in Mercer County, PA, in order to re-direct a portion of a subscribing shipper's firm transportation capacity to a different primary delivery point.

Dominion Energy received authorization for its Tri-West Project, including 1.7 miles of pipeline and re-wheeling of three compressors at its Newark Compressor Station in Tuscarawas County, OH, in order to provide up to 120 MMcf/d of firm capacity to Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Ohio.

Southern Star Central received authorization to increase the maximum allowable operating pressure on its Lines TLB and TLB-001 to 005, in Hemphill County, TX, in order to provide additional firm delivery capacity to Transwestern.

NGPL received authorization for its Gulf Coast Southbound Project, which would add new compression at compressor stations CS 300, 301, and 304 in Victoria, Wharton, and Harrison Counties, TX respectively, in order to provide up to 300 MMcf/d of transportation capacity to serve the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility.

Wyoming Interstate withdrew its request to abandon by sale to its affiliate, Hiland Crude, LLC, Line 29A of its Medicine Bow Lateral in Converse, Platte, and Laramie Counties, WY, and Weld County, CO.

UGI Sunbury received authorization to remove and relocate one mile of its Sunbury Pipeline in order to accommodate the construction of a highway project in Snyder County, PA.

Southern Natural received authorization to abandon in place one compressor unit at its Ellerslie Compressor Station in Harris County, GA.

• Columbia Gas of Maryland received a determination of a service area within which it may, without further Commission authorization, enlarge or expand its facilities in order to transport gas from Somerset County, PA, into Maryland.

Northern Natural received authorization for its New Lisbon 2020 Expansion Project, including 7.4 miles of branch line looping, additional compression at an existing compressor station, and other appurtenances in Juneau and Sauk Counties, WI. The project would add 15 MMcf/d of incremental capacity.

Cameron LNG received authorization to place in service the 0.71 Bcf/d Train 2 at its liquefaction project in Hackberry, LA. The project consists of three trains with a total liquefaction capacity of 2.2 Bcf/d.

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For February 2020

Natural Gas Highlights