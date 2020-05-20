Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : To Convene a Technical Conference on Impacts of COVID-19 on the Energy Industry on Wednesday and Thursday, July 8-9, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Impacts of COVID-19 on the Energy Industry

Docket No. AD20-17-000

NOTICE OF TECHNICAL CONFERENCE

(May 20, 2020)

Take notice that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission) will convene a Commissioner-led technical conference in the above-referenced proceeding on Wednesday and Thursday, July 8-9, 2020 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time each day. The conference will be held remotely. The Commission will issue a supplemental notice providing the agenda for the technical conference.

The purpose of this conference is to consider the ongoing, serious impacts that the emergency conditions caused by COVID-19 are having on various segments of the United States' energy industry. While the Commission and its staff have already taken multiple steps to provide the public and regulated entities with regulatory relief in the short-term,1 the Commission now wants to explore the potential longer-term impacts on the entities that it regulates in order to ensure the continued efficient functioning of energy markets, transmission of electricity, transportation of natural gas and oil, and reliable operation of energy infrastructure today and in the future, while also protecting consumers.

The conference will serve as a public forum for the Commission and energy

stakeholders to discuss a wide range of energy issues that the country faces going forward as it recovers from the COVID-19 emergency. The conference will also provide the public with an opportunity to hear high-level discussions of how COVID-19 has impacted the energy industry. It will include multiple panels and cover diverse issues, including consideration of: (1) the energy industry's ongoing and potential future operational and planning challenges due to COVID-19 and as the situation evolves

1 For instance, the Commission issued a suite of orders and notices on March 19 and April 2 to address immediate needs. See Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Coronavirus: FERC Response, http://www.ferc.gov/media/coronavirus.asp(providing a comprehensive list of actions taken by the Commission in response to COVID-19). The Chairman also named a Pandemic Liaison to provide industry with a means to contact Commission experts with questions related to the impacts of COVID-19 on Commission- jurisdictional activities.

Docket No. AD20-17-000

2

moving forward; (2) the potential impacts of changes in electric demand on operations, planning, and infrastructure development; (3) the potential impacts of changes in natural gas and oil demand on operations, planning, and infrastructure development; and (4) issues related to access to capital, including credit, liquidity, and return on equity issues.

The conference will be open for the public to attend remotely. There is no fee for attendance. However, members of the public are encouraged to preregister online at: http://www.ferc.gov/whats-new/registration/07-07-20-form.asp.Information on this event will be posted on the Calendar of Events on the Commission's website, www.ferc.gov, prior to the event.

The conference will be transcribed. Transcripts will be available for a fee from Ace Reporting (202-347-3700).

Commission conferences are accessible under section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. For accessibility accommodations, please send an email to accessibility@ferc.govor call toll free 1-866-208-3372 (voice) or 202-208-8659 (TTY), or send a fax to 202-208-2106 with the required accommodations.

For more information about this technical conference, please contact Aileen Roder at aileen.roder@ferc.govor Zeny Magos at zeny.magos@ferc.gov. For information related to logistics, please contact Sarah McKinley at sarah.mckinley@ferc.govor (202) 502-8368.

Kimberly D. Bose,

Secretary.

Disclaimer

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pWorld Bank names financial crisis expert Reinhart as chief economist
RE
05:56pCorrection to Fed's Bullard Article
DJ
05:54pFERC FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : To Convene a Technical Conference on Impacts of COVID-19 on the Energy Industry on Wednesday and Thursday, July 8-9, 2020
PU
05:31pFed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support -- 4th Update
DJ
05:29pNew Coronavirus Outbreak in China Prompts Limited Lockdown
DJ
05:26pUtilities Up, But Lag Broad Market, On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Up On Hopes For Economic Reopening -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTech Up On Reopening Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Cos Up After Target, Lowe's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
3PEUGEOT : FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group