Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : staff sends Thirtieth Report to Congress on progress made in licensing and constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Report

Submitted to the

United States Congress

by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Thirtieth Report to Congress on Progress Made in Licensing

and Constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline

August 2020

Thirtieth Report to Congress on the Alaska Pipeline

I. Executive Summary

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission) submits this report pursuant to section 1810 of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 (EPAct 2005).1 Section 1810 of EPAct 2005 requires that the Commission submit to Congress semi-annual reports describing the progress made in licensing and constructing an Alaska natural gas pipeline and any impediments thereto.

This report provides an update from the Commission's Twenty-ninth Report, submitted in February 2020.

II. Status Report

As stated in previous reports, at TransCanada Alaska Company, LLC's request, the Commission terminated the prefile review process for the Alaska Pipeline Project in Docket No. PF09-11-000. Commission staff has no further progress to report.

1 P.L. 109-58, 119 Stat. 594 (2005), 42 U.S.C § 15801 et seq.

  • 2 -

Disclaimer

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 19:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $8.2 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Funds to Help Small Businesses Across Illinois Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:37pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $6.5 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Funds to Help Small Businesses Across Florida Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:27pVirgin Atlantic Airways seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15
RE
03:25pVirgin Atlantic Airways seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15
RE
03:22pArgentina Debt Deal Illustrates Coronavirus Pandemic's Blow to Emerging Markets -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pAmerican airlines says it has reached an agreement with union on voluntary options for pilots to limit involuntary furloughs
RE
03:13pDollar rally fizzles as investors eye stimulus talks in Washington
RE
03:12pOil edges up to highest since March on hopes for U.S. stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group