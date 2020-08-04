FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission : staff sends Thirtieth Report to Congress on progress made in licensing and constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline

Thirtieth Report to Congress on Progress Made in Licensing

Thirtieth Report to Congress on the Alaska Pipeline

I. Executive Summary

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission) submits this report pursuant to section 1810 of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 (EPAct 2005).1 Section 1810 of EPAct 2005 requires that the Commission submit to Congress semi-annual reports describing the progress made in licensing and constructing an Alaska natural gas pipeline and any impediments thereto.

This report provides an update from the Commission's Twenty-ninth Report, submitted in February 2020.

II. Status Report

As stated in previous reports, at TransCanada Alaska Company, LLC's request, the Commission terminated the prefile review process for the Alaska Pipeline Project in Docket No. PF09-11-000. Commission staff has no further progress to report.

