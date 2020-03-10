FERC Staff Issues Energy Infrastructure Update for January 2020

Office of Energy Projects

Energy Infrastructure Update

For January 2020

Natural Gas Highlights

Freeport LNG received authorization to place in service Train 2 at its LNG terminal in Brazoria County, TX. Including Train 1, this brings the total liquefaction capacity at the terminal to 1.4 Bcf/d.

Elba Liquefaction and Southern LNG received authorization to place in service Unit 2 of its LNG liquefaction facility at Southern LNG's existing LNG terminal on Elba Island in Chatham County, GA. When fully completed, the export facilities will consist of 10-units and 350 MMcf/d liquefaction capacity.

Southern Star Central received authorization for its Midwest Market Access Project, which involves increasing throughput at its Grabham Compressor Station to add 40 MMcf/d of firm transportation capacity in Southern Star's market area.

Columbia Gas received authorization to construct its Buckeye Xpress Project, including replacing 60.8 miles of 20 and 24-inch pipeline with 66.2 miles of 36-inch pipeline in order to modernize the facilities and add 275 MMcf/d of additional capacity in Vinton, Jackson, Gallia and Laurence Counties, OH and Wayne County, WV.

Columbia Gas requests authorization for its Line D Launcher/Receiver Project, which includes installations and modifications in Licking, Knox, Morrow, and Crawford Counties, OH, to allow Line D to be pigged for integrity assessment.

WBI Energy requests authorization to abandon by sale to Scout Energy, its gathering facilities in the Baker Field, located in Fallon County, MT and Bowman County, ND. The abandonment includes 400 miles of pipeline, field compressor units, and other equipment.

Rover requests authorization to increase the mainline certificated capacity of its pipeline by 175 MMcf/d for a total of 3.425 Bcf/d, and corresponding increases to related laterals and market segments in OH and MI. The increase does not involve new infrastructure.

Texas Eastern requests authorization for its Lilly Compressor Units Replacement Project in Cambria County, PA, including replacing the four compressor units at the station with two new gas turbines in order to comply with future air emission reduction requirements.

Iroquois Gas Transmission requests an amendment to its certificate that would remove the annual Right of Way walkover requirenment of its entire system.

PennEast requests to amend its authorization to allow for the construction of the PennEast Pipeline project in two phases, Phase 1 being the facilities in Pennsylvania, and Phase 2 the facilities in New Jersey.

Iroquois Gas requests authorization for its Enhancement by Compression Project, which includes new compressors and upgrades to existing compression stations in Athens and Dover, NY and Brookfield and Milford, CT. The project would deliver up to 125 MMcf/d of firm capacity to two LDC customers in New York.

Transco requests authorization to amend its Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, to allow Transco to use an existing road to access Compressor Station 206 in Somerset County, NJ, in lieu of constructing a new access road.

Dominion Energy requests authorization to replace 3.9 miles of pipeline located at its Oakford Storage Complex in Westmoreland County, PA. The project will not affect the certificated parameters of the storage facility.