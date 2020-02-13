Log in
FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for February 20, 2020 Open Commission Meeting

02/13/2020 | 07:09pm EST

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

SUNSHINE ACT MEETING NOTICE

February 13, 2020

The following notice of meeting is published pursuant to section 3(a) of the government in the Sunshine Act (Pub. L. No. 94-409), 5 U.S.C. 552b:

AGENCY HOLDING MEETING:

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

DATE AND TIME:

February 20, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PLACE:

Room 2C

888 First Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20426

STATUS:

OPEN

MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED:

Agenda

* NOTE - Items listed on the agenda may be

deleted without further notice.

CONTACT PERSON FOR MORE

Kimberly D. Bose

INFORMATION:

Secretary

Telephone (202) 502-8400

For a recorded message listing items struck from

or added to the meeting, call (202) 502-8627.

This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/using the eLibrary link, or may be examined in the Commission's Public Reference Room.

1065th - MEETING

OPEN MEETING

February 20, 2020

10:00 AM

Item

Docket No.

Company

No.

ADMINISTRATIVE

A-1

AD20-1-000

Agency Administrative Matters

A-2

AD20-2-000

Customer Matters, Reliability, Security and Market

Operations

ELECTRIC

E-1

ER19-1939-000

Arizona Public Service Company

E-2

ER19-1950-000

California Independent System Operator Corporation

E-3

ER19-1956-000

Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC

ER19-1956-001

E-4

ER19-1902-001

Deseret Generation & Transmission Co-operative, Inc.

E-5

ER19-1953-000

El Paso Electric Company

E-6

ER19-1916-000

Louisville Gas and Electric Company

ER19-1916-001

E-7

ER19-1949-000

New York Independent System Operator, Inc.

E-8

EL13-62-001

Independent Power Producers of New York, Inc. v. New York

EL13-62-002

Independent System Operator, Inc.

E-9

EL19-86-000

New York State Public Service Commission and New York

State Energy Research and Development Authority v.

New York Independent System Operator, Inc.

E-10

EL16-92-001

New York State Public Service Commission, New York Power

Authority, Long Island Power Authority, New York State

Energy Research and Development Authority, City of

New York, Advanced Energy Management Alliance, and Natural

Resources Defense Council v. New York Independent System

ER17-996-000

Operator, Inc.

New York Independent System Operator, Inc.

-2-

E-11

ER16-1404-000

New York Independent System Operator, Inc.

E-12

EL15-67-002

Linden VFT, LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

EL15-67-003

PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

ER15-2562-002

ER14-972-005

ER14-972-006

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. v. PJM

EL15-18-003

EL15-18-004

Interconnection, L.L.C.

E-13

EL17-68-000

Linden VFT, LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

E-14

ER17-950-000

PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

ER17-950-001

ER17-950-002

ER17-950-003

E-15

ER16-1341-004

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

E-16

ER16-1341-003

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

ER16-1341-004

Kansas Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. v. Southwest Power

EL17-21-001

EL18-9-001

Pool, Inc.

Xcel Energy Services Inc. v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

EL19-75-000

EDF Renewables, Inc., Enel Green Power North America,

Inc., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Southern Power

EL19-77-000

Company v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company v. Southwest Power Pool,

ER18-1702-002

Inc.

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

E-17

ER15-2028-003

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

E-18

ER15-2115-004

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

E-19

RM20-8-000

Virtualization and Cloud Computing Services

E-20

RM19-2-001

Refinements to Horizontal Market Power Analysis for

Sellers in Certain Regional Transmission Organization and

Independent System Operator Markets

E-21

RM16-17-001

Data Collection for Analytics and Surveillance and Market-

Based Rate Purposes

E-22

RD20-2-000

North American Electric Reliability Corporation

E-23

ER19-1945-000

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California

Edison Company, and San Diego Gas & Electric Company

E-24

ER19-260-001

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

E-25

OMITTED

E-26

ER19-538-001

California Independent System Operator Corporation

E-27

ER20-308-000

ISO New England Inc.

-3-

GAS

G-1

OR14-35-003

HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Southwest Airlines

Co., Tesoro Refining and Marketing Company, US Airways,

Inc., Valero Marketing and Supply Company, and Western

OR14-36-003

Refining

Company, L.P. v. SFPP, L.P.

Chevron Products Company v. SFPP, L.P.

OR19-21-000

American

Airlines, Inc., Chevron Products Company,

HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Southwest Airlines

OR19-33-000

Co., and

Valero Marketing and Supply Company v. SFPP, L.P.

Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC and Western

OR19-37-000

Refining

Company, L.P. v. SFPP, L.P.

Phillips

66 Company v. SFPP, L.P.

G-2

RM17-1-000

Revisions to Indexing Policies and Page 700 of FERC Form

RM15-19-000

No. 6

for a Rulemaking of the Liquids Shippers Group,

Petition

Airlines

for America, and the National Propane Gas

Association

HYDRO

H-1

P-67-133

Southern California Edison Company

P-120-028

P-2085-020

P-2086-039

P-2174-017

P-2175-021

H-2

P-2514-188

Appalachian Power Company

H-3

P-1494-447

Grand River Dam Authority

CERTIFICATES

C-1

CP17-458-005

Midship Pipeline Company, LLC

C-2

CP15-558-000

PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC

C-3

OMITTED

C-4

CP16-116-001

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC

-4-

C-5

CP16-480-001

Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC, Annova LNG

Brownsville

A, LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville B, LLC, and

Annova LNG Brownsville C, LLC

C-6

CP19-7-000

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company,

L.L.C.

C-7

CP19-7-001

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company,

L.L.C.

C-8

CP17-495-000

Jordan Cove

Energy Project L.P.

LP

CP17-494-000

Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline,

C-9

CP16-9-009

Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC

C-10

CP19-11-000

Sabine Pass

LNG, L.P.

C-11

CP19-479-000

Northern Natural Gas Company

C-12

CP19-99-000

Natural Gas

Pipeline Company of

America LLC

Kimberly D. Bose,

Secretary.

A free webcast of this event is available through http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/. Anyone with Internet access who desires to view this event can do so by navigating to www.ferc.gov's Calendar of Events and locating this event in the Calendar. The event will contain a link to its webcast. The Capitol Connection provides technical support for the free webcasts. It also offers access to this event via television in the DC area and via phone bridge for a fee. If you have any questions, visit http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/or contact Shirley Al-Jarani at 703-993-3104.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Commission Meeting, a press briefing will be held in the Commission Meeting Room. Members of the public may view this briefing in the designated overflow room. This statement is intended to notify the public that the press briefings that follow Commission meetings may now be viewed remotely at Commission headquarters, but will not be telecast through the Capitol Connection service.

-5-

Disclaimer

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:08:02 UTC
