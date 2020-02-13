FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for February 20, 2020 Open Commission Meeting

This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/ using the eLibrary link, or may be examined in the Commission's Public Reference Room.

C-5 CP16-480-001 Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville A, LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville B, LLC, and Annova LNG Brownsville C, LLC C-6 CP19-7-000 Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C. C-7 CP19-7-001 Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C. C-8 CP17-495-000 Jordan Cove Energy Project L.P. LP CP17-494-000 Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, C-9 CP16-9-009 Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC C-10 CP19-11-000 Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. C-11 CP19-479-000 Northern Natural Gas Company C-12 CP19-99-000 Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC

A free webcast of this event is available through http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/. Anyone with Internet access who desires to view this event can do so by navigating to www.ferc.gov's Calendar of Events and locating this event in the Calendar. The event will contain a link to its webcast. The Capitol Connection provides technical support for the free webcasts. It also offers access to this event via television in the DC area and via phone bridge for a fee. If you have any questions, visit http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/or contact Shirley Al-Jarani at 703-993-3104.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Commission Meeting, a press briefing will be held in the Commission Meeting Room. Members of the public may view this briefing in the designated overflow room. This statement is intended to notify the public that the press briefings that follow Commission meetings may now be viewed remotely at Commission headquarters, but will not be telecast through the Capitol Connection service.

