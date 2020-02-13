|
FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for February 20, 2020 Open Commission Meeting
02/13/2020 | 07:09pm EST
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
SUNSHINE ACT MEETING NOTICE
February 13, 2020
The following notice of meeting is published pursuant to section 3(a) of the government in the Sunshine Act (Pub. L. No. 94-409), 5 U.S.C. 552b:
AGENCY HOLDING MEETING:
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
DATE AND TIME:
February 20, 2020
10:00 A.M.
PLACE:
Room 2C
888 First Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20426
STATUS:
OPEN
MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED:
Agenda
* NOTE - Items listed on the agenda may be
deleted without further notice.
CONTACT PERSON FOR MORE
Kimberly D. Bose
INFORMATION:
Secretary
Telephone (202) 502-8400
For a recorded message listing items struck from
or added to the meeting, call (202) 502-8627.
This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/using the eLibrary link, or may be examined in the Commission's Public Reference Room.
1065th - MEETING
OPEN MEETING
February 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Item
Docket No.
Company
No.
ADMINISTRATIVE
A-1
AD20-1-000
Agency Administrative Matters
A-2
AD20-2-000
Customer Matters, Reliability, Security and Market
Operations
ELECTRIC
E-1
ER19-1939-000
Arizona Public Service Company
E-2
ER19-1950-000
California Independent System Operator Corporation
E-3
ER19-1956-000
Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC
ER19-1956-001
E-4
ER19-1902-001
Deseret Generation & Transmission Co-operative, Inc.
E-5
ER19-1953-000
El Paso Electric Company
E-6
ER19-1916-000
Louisville Gas and Electric Company
ER19-1916-001
E-7
ER19-1949-000
New York Independent System Operator, Inc.
E-8
EL13-62-001
Independent Power Producers of New York, Inc. v. New York
EL13-62-002
Independent System Operator, Inc.
E-9
EL19-86-000
New York State Public Service Commission and New York
State Energy Research and Development Authority v.
New York Independent System Operator, Inc.
E-10
EL16-92-001
New York State Public Service Commission, New York Power
Authority, Long Island Power Authority, New York State
Energy Research and Development Authority, City of
New York, Advanced Energy Management Alliance, and Natural
Resources Defense Council v. New York Independent System
ER17-996-000
Operator, Inc.
New York Independent System Operator, Inc.
E-11
ER16-1404-000
New York Independent System Operator, Inc.
E-12
EL15-67-002
Linden VFT, LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
EL15-67-003
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
ER15-2562-002
ER14-972-005
ER14-972-006
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. v. PJM
EL15-18-003
|
|
Interconnection, L.L.C.
E-13
EL17-68-000
Linden VFT, LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
E-14
ER17-950-000
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
ER17-950-001
ER17-950-002
ER17-950-003
E-15
ER16-1341-004
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
E-16
ER16-1341-003
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
ER16-1341-004
Kansas Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. v. Southwest Power
EL17-21-001
|
|
Xcel Energy Services Inc. v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
EL19-75-000
EDF Renewables, Inc., Enel Green Power North America,
Inc., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Southern Power
EL19-77-000
Company v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company v. Southwest Power Pool,
ER18-1702-002
Inc.
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
E-17
ER15-2028-003
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
E-18
ER15-2115-004
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
E-19
RM20-8-000
Virtualization and Cloud Computing Services
E-20
RM19-2-001
Refinements to Horizontal Market Power Analysis for
Sellers in Certain Regional Transmission Organization and
Independent System Operator Markets
E-21
RM16-17-001
Data Collection for Analytics and Surveillance and Market-
Based Rate Purposes
E-22
RD20-2-000
North American Electric Reliability Corporation
E-23
ER19-1945-000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California
Edison Company, and San Diego Gas & Electric Company
E-24
ER19-260-001
Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC
E-25
OMITTED
E-26
ER19-538-001
California Independent System Operator Corporation
E-27
ER20-308-000
ISO New England Inc.
GAS
G-1
OR14-35-003
HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Southwest Airlines
Co., Tesoro Refining and Marketing Company, US Airways,
Inc., Valero Marketing and Supply Company, and Western
OR14-36-003
Refining
Company, L.P. v. SFPP, L.P.
Chevron Products Company v. SFPP, L.P.
OR19-21-000
American
Airlines, Inc., Chevron Products Company,
HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Southwest Airlines
OR19-33-000
Co., and
Valero Marketing and Supply Company v. SFPP, L.P.
Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC and Western
OR19-37-000
Refining
Company, L.P. v. SFPP, L.P.
Phillips
66 Company v. SFPP, L.P.
G-2
RM17-1-000
Revisions to Indexing Policies and Page 700 of FERC Form
RM15-19-000
No. 6
for a Rulemaking of the Liquids Shippers Group,
Petition
Airlines
for America, and the National Propane Gas
Association
HYDRO
H-1
P-67-133
Southern California Edison Company
P-120-028
P-2085-020
P-2086-039
P-2174-017
P-2175-021
H-2
P-2514-188
Appalachian Power Company
H-3
P-1494-447
Grand River Dam Authority
CERTIFICATES
C-1
CP17-458-005
Midship Pipeline Company, LLC
C-2
CP15-558-000
PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC
C-3
OMITTED
C-4
CP16-116-001
Texas LNG Brownsville LLC
C-5
CP16-480-001
Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC, Annova LNG
Brownsville
A, LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville B, LLC, and
Annova LNG Brownsville C, LLC
C-6
CP19-7-000
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company,
L.L.C.
C-7
CP19-7-001
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company,
L.L.C.
C-8
CP17-495-000
Jordan Cove
Energy Project L.P.
LP
CP17-494-000
Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline,
C-9
CP16-9-009
Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC
C-10
CP19-11-000
Sabine Pass
LNG, L.P.
C-11
CP19-479-000
Northern Natural Gas Company
C-12
CP19-99-000
Natural Gas
Pipeline Company of
America LLC
Kimberly D. Bose,
Secretary.
A free webcast of this event is available through http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/. Anyone with Internet access who desires to view this event can do so by navigating to www.ferc.gov's Calendar of Events and locating this event in the Calendar. The event will contain a link to its webcast. The Capitol Connection provides technical support for the free webcasts. It also offers access to this event via television in the DC area and via phone bridge for a fee. If you have any questions, visit http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/or contact Shirley Al-Jarani at 703-993-3104.
Immediately following the conclusion of the Commission Meeting, a press briefing will be held in the Commission Meeting Room. Members of the public may view this briefing in the designated overflow room. This statement is intended to notify the public that the press briefings that follow Commission meetings may now be viewed remotely at Commission headquarters, but will not be telecast through the Capitol Connection service.
Disclaimer
FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:08:02 UTC
