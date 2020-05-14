Log in
FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for May 21, 2020 Open Commission Meeting

05/14/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

SUNSHINE ACT MEETING NOTICE

May 14, 2020

The following notice of meeting is published pursuant to section 3(a) of the government in the Sunshine Act (Pub. L. No. 94-409), 5 U.S.C. 552b:

AGENCY HOLDING MEETING:

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

DATE AND TIME:

May 21, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PLACE:

Open to the public via audio Webcast only.1

STATUS:

OPEN

MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED:

Agenda

* NOTE - Items listed on the agenda may be

deleted without further notice.

CONTACT PERSON FOR MORE

Kimberly D. Bose

INFORMATION:

Secretary

Telephone (202) 502-8400

For a recorded message listing items struck from

or added to the meeting, call (202) 502-8627.

This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/using the eLibrary link.

1 Join FERC online to listen live at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/.

1067th - MEETING

OPEN MEETING

May 21, 2020

10:00 AM

Item

Docket No.

Company

No.

ADMINISTRATIVE

A-1

AD20-1-000

Agency Administrative Matters

A-2

AD20-2-000

Customer Matters, Reliability, Security and Market

Operations

A-3

AD06-3-000

2020 Summer Energy Market and Reliability Assessment

ELECTRIC

E-1

EL14-12-004

Association of Businesses Advocating Tariff Equity,

Coalition of MISO Transmission Customers, Illinois

Industrial Energy Consumers, Indiana Industrial Energy

Consumers, Inc., Minnesota Large Industrial Group, and

Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group v. Midcontinent

Independent System Operator, Inc., ALLETE, Inc., Ameren

Illinois Company, Ameren Missouri, Ameren Transmission

Company of Illinois, American Transmission Company LLC,

Cleco Power LLC, Duke Energy Business Services, LLC,

Entergy Arkansas, Inc., Entergy Gulf States Louisiana,

LLC, Entergy Louisiana, LLC, Entergy Mississippi, Inc.,

Entergy New Orleans, Inc., Entergy Texas, Inc.,

Indianapolis Power & Light Company, International

Transmission Company, ITC Midwest LLC, Michigan Electric

Transmission Company, LLC, MidAmerican Energy Company,

Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., Northern Indiana Public

Service Company, Northern States Power Company-

Minnesota, Northern States Power Company-Wisconsin,

Otter Tail Power Company, and Southern Indiana Gas &

EL15-45-013

Electric Company

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, Mississippi

Delta Energy Agency, Clarksdale Public Utilities

Commission, Public Service Commission of Yazoo City, and

Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. v.

ALLETE, Inc., Ameren Illinois Company, Ameren Missouri,

Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, American

Transmission Company LLC, Cleco Power LLC, Duke Energy

Business Services, LLC, Entergy Arkansas, Inc., Entergy

Gulf States Louisiana, LLC, Entergy Louisiana, LLC,

Entergy Mississippi, Inc., Entergy New Orleans, Inc.,

Entergy Texas, Inc., Indianapolis Power & Light Company,

International Transmission Company, ITC Midwest LLC,

-2-

Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC, MidAmerican

Energy Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.,

Northern Indiana Public Service Company, Northern States

Power Company-Minnesota, Northern States Power Company-

Wisconsin, Otter Tail Power Company, and Southern

Indiana Gas & Electric Company

E-2

PL19-4-000

Inquiry Regarding the Commission's Policy for

Determining the Return on Equity for Natural Gas and Oil

Pipelines

E-3

EL19-58-000

PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

ER19-1486-000

E-4

EL16-91-001

Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

EL18-19-001

(Consolidated)

ER18-939-000

E-5

EL16-99-001

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.

EL18-18-001

(Consolidated)

ER18-937-000

ER18-937-001

E-6

ER20-1080-000

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. and

Union Electric Company

E-7

ER20-1079-000

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. and

Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois

E-8

ER20-1045-001

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc.

E-9

ER20-687-000

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc.

E-10

ER20-1006-000

DATC Path 15, LLC

EL20-43-000

E-11

ER19-1955-002

Public Service Company of New Mexico

ER19-1955-003

E-12

ER19-1864-002

Public Service Company of Colorado

ER19-1864-003

E-13

ER19-1507-005

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, Duke Energy Florida, LLC,

and Duke Energy Progress, LLC

E-14

ER19-1959-001

Avista Corporation

EL20-39-000

E-15

EL18-145-000

Tilton Energy LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

E-16

EL19-34-000

Brookfield Energy Marketing LP v. PJM Interconnection,

L.L.C.

E-17

EL19-51-000

Cube Yadkin Generation, L.L.C. v. PJM Interconnection,

L.L.C.

-3-

E-18

OMITTED

E-19

ER19-1958-001

PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

ER19-1958-002

E-20

ER20-335-000

McKenzie Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ER20-335-001

ER20-338-000

E-21

ER19-1643-001

Hopewell Power Generation, LLC

E-22

EL20-8-000

NTE Carolinas II, LLC and NTE Energy, LLC

E-23

EL18-61-001

Public Citizen, Inc. v. PJM Interconnection L.L.C.

E-24

OMITTED

E-25

EL17-32-000

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and Direct Energy

Business, LLC on behalf of itself and its affiliate,

Direct Energy Business Marketing, LLC, and American

EL17-36-000

Municipal Power, Inc. v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

Advanced Energy Management Alliance v. PJM

Interconnection, L.L.C.

Miscellaneous

M-1

PL20-7-000

Waiver of Tariff Requirements

HYDRO

H-1

P-14992-000

Pumped Hydro Storage LLC

H-2

P-14994-000

Pumped Hydro Storage LLC

H-3

P-2246-065

Yuba County Water Agency

H-4

P-10934-034

Sugar River Hydro II, LLC

H-5

P-2101-165

Sacramento Municipal Utility District

CERTIFICATES

C-1

CP19-471-000

Bluewater Gas Storage, LLC

C-2

CP20-24-000

Sabine Pipe Line LLC

CP20-25-000

Bridgeline Holdings, L.P.

C-3

CP20-14-000

Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC

C-4

CP20-16-000

Portland Natural Gas Transmission System

-4-

C-5

CP16-9-010

Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC

and Maritimes &

Northeast Pipeline, L.L.C.

C-6

RP20-41-001

PennEast Pipeline Company,

LLC

C-7

CP17-178-000

Alaska Gasline Development

Corporation

C-8

CP17-495-001

Jordan Cove Energy Project

L.P.

LP

CP17-494-001

Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline,

Kimberly D. Bose,

Secretary.

The public is invited to listen to the meeting live at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/. Anyone with Internet access who desires to hear this event can do so by navigating to www.ferc.gov's Calendar of Events and locating this event in the Calendar. The event will contain a link to its audio webcast. The Capitol Connection provides technical support for this free audio webcast. It will also offer access to this event via phone bridge for a fee. If you have any questions, visit http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/or contact Shirley Al-Jarani at 703-993-3104.

-5-

Disclaimer

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 22:39:04 UTC
