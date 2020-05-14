FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for May 21, 2020 Open Commission Meeting

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

SUNSHINE ACT MEETING NOTICE

May 14, 2020

The following notice of meeting is published pursuant to section 3(a) of the government in the Sunshine Act (Pub. L. No. 94-409), 5 U.S.C. 552b:

AGENCY HOLDING MEETING: FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION DATE AND TIME: May 21, 2020 10:00 A.M. PLACE: Open to the public via audio Webcast only.1 STATUS: OPEN MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED: Agenda * NOTE - Items listed on the agenda may be deleted without further notice. CONTACT PERSON FOR MORE Kimberly D. Bose INFORMATION: Secretary Telephone (202) 502-8400 For a recorded message listing items struck from or added to the meeting, call (202) 502-8627.

This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/using the eLibrary link.