FERC issues Sunshine Notice (Agenda) for May 21, 2020 Open Commission Meeting
05/14/2020 | 06:40pm EDT
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
SUNSHINE ACT MEETING NOTICE
May 14, 2020
The following notice of meeting is published pursuant to section 3(a) of the government in the Sunshine Act (Pub. L. No. 94-409), 5 U.S.C. 552b:
AGENCY HOLDING MEETING:
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
DATE AND TIME:
May 21, 2020
10:00 A.M.
PLACE:
Open to the public via audio Webcast only.1
STATUS:
OPEN
MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED:
Agenda
* NOTE - Items listed on the agenda may be
deleted without further notice.
CONTACT PERSON FOR MORE
Kimberly D. Bose
INFORMATION:
Secretary
Telephone (202) 502-8400
For a recorded message listing items struck from
or added to the meeting, call (202) 502-8627.
This is a list of matters to be considered by the Commission. It does not include a listing of all documents relevant to the items on the agenda. All public documents, however, may be viewed on line at the Commission's website at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/using the eLibrary link.
1067th - MEETING
OPEN MEETING
May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Item
Docket No.
Company
No.
ADMINISTRATIVE
A-1
AD20-1-000
Agency Administrative Matters
A-2
AD20-2-000
Customer Matters, Reliability, Security and Market
Operations
A-3
AD06-3-000
2020 Summer Energy Market and Reliability Assessment
ELECTRIC
E-1
EL14-12-004
Association of Businesses Advocating Tariff Equity,
Coalition of MISO Transmission Customers, Illinois
Industrial Energy Consumers, Indiana Industrial Energy
Consumers, Inc., Minnesota Large Industrial Group, and
Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group v. Midcontinent
Independent System Operator, Inc., ALLETE, Inc., Ameren
Illinois Company, Ameren Missouri, Ameren Transmission
Company of Illinois, American Transmission Company LLC,
Cleco Power LLC, Duke Energy Business Services, LLC,
Entergy Arkansas, Inc., Entergy Gulf States Louisiana,
LLC, Entergy Louisiana, LLC, Entergy Mississippi, Inc.,
Entergy New Orleans, Inc., Entergy Texas, Inc.,
Indianapolis Power & Light Company, International
Transmission Company, ITC Midwest LLC, Michigan Electric
Transmission Company, LLC, MidAmerican Energy Company,
Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., Northern Indiana Public
Service Company, Northern States Power Company-
Minnesota, Northern States Power Company-Wisconsin,
Otter Tail Power Company, and Southern Indiana Gas &
EL15-45-013
Electric Company
Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, Mississippi
Delta Energy Agency, Clarksdale Public Utilities
Commission, Public Service Commission of Yazoo City, and
Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. v.
ALLETE, Inc., Ameren Illinois Company, Ameren Missouri,
Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, American
Transmission Company LLC, Cleco Power LLC, Duke Energy
Business Services, LLC, Entergy Arkansas, Inc., Entergy
Gulf States Louisiana, LLC, Entergy Louisiana, LLC,
Entergy Mississippi, Inc., Entergy New Orleans, Inc.,
Entergy Texas, Inc., Indianapolis Power & Light Company,
International Transmission Company, ITC Midwest LLC,
Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC, MidAmerican
Energy Company, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.,
Northern Indiana Public Service Company, Northern States
Power Company-Minnesota, Northern States Power Company-
Wisconsin, Otter Tail Power Company, and Southern
Indiana Gas & Electric Company
E-2
PL19-4-000
Inquiry Regarding the Commission's Policy for
Determining the Return on Equity for Natural Gas and Oil
Pipelines
E-3
EL19-58-000
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
ER19-1486-000
E-4
EL16-91-001
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
EL18-19-001
(Consolidated)
ER18-939-000
E-5
EL16-99-001
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
EL18-18-001
(Consolidated)
ER18-937-000
ER18-937-001
E-6
ER20-1080-000
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. and
Union Electric Company
E-7
ER20-1079-000
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. and
Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois
E-8
ER20-1045-001
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc.
E-9
ER20-687-000
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc.
E-10
ER20-1006-000
DATC Path 15, LLC
EL20-43-000
E-11
ER19-1955-002
Public Service Company of New Mexico
ER19-1955-003
E-12
ER19-1864-002
Public Service Company of Colorado
ER19-1864-003
E-13
ER19-1507-005
Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, Duke Energy Florida, LLC,
and Duke Energy Progress, LLC
E-14
ER19-1959-001
Avista Corporation
EL20-39-000
E-15
EL18-145-000
Tilton Energy LLC v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
E-16
EL19-34-000
Brookfield Energy Marketing LP v. PJM Interconnection,
L.L.C.
E-17
EL19-51-000
Cube Yadkin Generation, L.L.C. v. PJM Interconnection,
L.L.C.
E-18
OMITTED
E-19
ER19-1958-001
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
ER19-1958-002
E-20
ER20-335-000
McKenzie Electric Cooperative, Inc.
ER20-335-001
ER20-338-000
E-21
ER19-1643-001
Hopewell Power Generation, LLC
E-22
EL20-8-000
NTE Carolinas II, LLC and NTE Energy, LLC
E-23
EL18-61-001
Public Citizen, Inc. v. PJM Interconnection L.L.C.
E-24
OMITTED
E-25
EL17-32-000
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and Direct Energy
Business, LLC on behalf of itself and its affiliate,
Direct Energy Business Marketing, LLC, and American
EL17-36-000
Municipal Power, Inc. v. PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
Advanced Energy Management Alliance v. PJM
Interconnection, L.L.C.
Miscellaneous
M-1
PL20-7-000
Waiver of Tariff Requirements
HYDRO
H-1
P-14992-000
Pumped Hydro Storage LLC
H-2
P-14994-000
Pumped Hydro Storage LLC
H-3
P-2246-065
Yuba County Water Agency
H-4
P-10934-034
Sugar River Hydro II, LLC
H-5
P-2101-165
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
CERTIFICATES
C-1
CP19-471-000
Bluewater Gas Storage, LLC
C-2
CP20-24-000
Sabine Pipe Line LLC
CP20-25-000
Bridgeline Holdings, L.P.
C-3
CP20-14-000
Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC
C-4
CP20-16-000
Portland Natural Gas Transmission System
C-5
CP16-9-010
Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC
and Maritimes &
Northeast Pipeline, L.L.C.
C-6
RP20-41-001
PennEast Pipeline Company,
LLC
C-7
CP17-178-000
Alaska Gasline Development
Corporation
C-8
CP17-495-001
Jordan Cove Energy Project
L.P.
LP
CP17-494-001
Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline,
Kimberly D. Bose,
Secretary.
The public is invited to listen to the meeting live at http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/. Anyone with Internet access who desires to hear this event can do so by navigating to www.ferc.gov's Calendar of Events and locating this event in the Calendar. The event will contain a link to its audio webcast. The Capitol Connection provides technical support for this free audio webcast. It will also offer access to this event via phone bridge for a fee. If you have any questions, visit http://ferc.capitolconnection.org/or contact Shirley Al-Jarani at 703-993-3104.
