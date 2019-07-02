Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FEops : HEARTguideTM Wins CSI Highlight of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

FEops, a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, is proud to announce that FEops HEARTguideTMwas the winning entry at CSI Frankfurt 2019 voted on by physician attendees for the Highlight of the year award in the category interventional imaging. This award celebrates promising technologies that will have the biggest impact in the field, on daily practice or on patients’ health and outlook. Dr C. Dowling (St George’s, UK) and Dr M. Swaans (St Antonius, The Netherlands) shared their early experience with patient-specific computer simulation of transcatheter aortic valve implantation in bicuspid aortic valve morphology.

“It is an honor to receive this award just only three months after the European launch of FEops HEARTguideTM. Moreover, it is a clear recognition of the support from the physicians that early embraced our technology and of all the hard work from the entire FEops team” said Matthieu De Beule, co-founder and CEO FEops.

FEops HEARTguideTM, which received CE mark earlier this year, is a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology. The current release includes workflows for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures.

In addition to the Highlight of the year award, FEops HEARTguideTM was also starring in two best poster awards at CSI: Best poster in TAVI, commented by Dr C. Dowling focusing on the impact of FEops HEARTguideTM on heart team decision making for TAVI in patients with bicuspid aortic valves (St George’s, UK) and best poster in LAA Occlusion, where Dr A. Bavo (FEops, Belgium) presented the validation data for the LAAO workflow within FEops HEARTguideTM. Dr C. Dowling stated, “This award recognises the outstanding work undertaken by the FEops team in developing patient-specific computer simulations for structural heart interventions”.

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy – preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

About FEops

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Venture Partners and PMV.

www.feops.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results
AQ
02:46pLAURITZ COM A/S : Restructuring of Corporate bonds completed
AQ
02:45pJERVOIS MINING LIMITED : eCobalt Merger Update and Response to First Cobalt's Self-Serving and Misleading Opposition
NE
02:45pRodizio Grill® to Open in Annapolis, Maryland This Fall
GL
02:45pORACLE : S&P Downgrades Oracle, Citing Debt Due to Buybacks
DJ
02:45pJERVOIS MINING LIMITED : eCobalt Merger Update and Response to First Cobalt's Self-Serving and Misleading Opposition
EQ
02:44pUNUM : named a best place to work for women
BU
02:43pBODY & MIND INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:42pMuskogee Technology Named 2019 Top 10 Machine Tool Solutions Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine
PR
02:41pLUPAKA GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - LPK
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About