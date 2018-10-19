Log in
FFD Financial : Dividend Declared

10/19/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Date: October 19, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:

Trent B. Troyer, President & CEO 330-364-7777 or trent@firstfed.comGreg Dorris, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer 330-364-7777 or gdorris@firstfed.com

FFD FINANCIAL INCREASES QUARTERLY

DIVIDEND 25%

Dover, Ohio: FFD FINANCIAL CORPORATION (OTC Markets: FFDF) announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share to shareholders of record on November 1, 2018, payable on November 15, 2018. The rate of $0.40 per share represents an increase of eight cents ($0.08), or 25%, over the dividend paid for the same period the prior year and represents an approximate 3.20% annualized dividend yield based on the most recent closing share price of $50. This is the ninety-first consecutive quarter FFD Financial Corporation has paid a dividend.

FFD Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association. First Federal Community Bank has full service offices in Dover, on the Boulevard in Dover, New Philadelphia, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope and is scheduled to open an office in Uhrichsville in November 2018. First Federal continues to maintain a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior rating, denoting the highest level of strength, safety, and performance. The Corporation maintains an interactive web site at www. firstfed.com .

321 N. Wooster Avenue, Post Office Box 38

Dover, OH 44622

330-364-7777 www. firstfed.com

Stock Symbol: FFDF

Disclaimer

FFD Financial Corporation published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
