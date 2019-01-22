Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FFD Financial : Earnings Release for 12/31/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:49pm EST

Date: January 22, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:

Trent B. Troyer, President & CEO 330-364-7777 or trent@firstfed.comGreg W. Dorris, Senior Vice President & CFO 330-364-7777 or gdorris@firstfed.com

FFD Financial Corporation Reports Increased Net Earnings For

Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018

DOVER, OHIO - FFD Financial Corporation (OTC: FFDF), parent company of First Federal Community Bank, National Association, is pleased to report its unaudited earnings for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018. Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $1.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.54, an increase of $277,000, or 22.12%, from the $1.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, reported for the comparable three-month period in 2017. Net earnings for the six months ended December 31, 2018, were $3.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $3.09; an increase of $626,000, or 25.52%, from the $2.5 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, of net earnings for the comparable six-month period in 2017.

Items to note:

  • Thanks to the Tax Reform and Jobs Act of 2017 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump, FFD was favorably impacted by a reduced tax burden of about $239,000 or $0.24 EPS for the six-month period ending December 2018.

  • Net interest income for the quarter and six-months ending December 31, 2018 increased $612,000 or 20.20% and $1.0 million or 17.22% respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017 primarily due to increased revenue from loans, and other interest-bearing deposits, and was partially offset by increased interest expense from deposits;

  • Noninterest income for the quarter and six-months ending December 31, 2018 was about the same when compared to the same periods in 2017 primarily due to a slowdown in mortgage banking activity and an increase in deposit service charges.

  • The bank continued to experience excellent credit quality as delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.41% and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.29% for the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Total assets were $394.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $11.9 million, or 3.1%, over the June 30, 2018 balance of $382.2 million. Net loans increased by $12.3 million or 4.0% and total deposits increased by $19.7 million or 5.9%. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of net loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2018 and 1.08% at June 30, 2018. Shareholders' equity was $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $2.5 million or 7.4% over the June 30, 2018 balance of $33.6 million.

Notable key ratios: return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.57%, and 1.59%, and return on average equity (ROAE) of 17.30%, and 17.72%, for the three- and six-month periods ending December 31, 2018 respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the current book value is $36.27 per share compared to $33.78 at June 30, 2018. The closing share price at quarter-end was $50.20, which represents a price to book trading ratio of 1.38.

FFD Financial is traded on the Over the Counter Markets under the symbol FFDF. First Federal Community Bank has seven full service offices in downtown Dover, on the Boulevard in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Sugarcreek, Berlin and Mt. Hope. First Federal again earned a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior rating, denoting the highest level of strength, safety, and performance. FFD maintains an interactive web site at www.firstfed.com

FFD Financial Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

ASSETS

2018

2018

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,380

$

38,426

Certificates of deposits in other financial institutions

175

732

Investment securities available for sale

18,735

18,419

Investment securities held to maturity

-

-

Loans receivable, net

317,619

305,318

Loans held for sale

312

930

Other assets

18,863

18,364

Total assets

$ 394,084

$

382,189

Deposits

$ 351,629

$

331,954

Borrowings

3,507

13,542

Other liabilities

2,899

3,122

Total liabilities

358,035

348,618

Shareholders' equity

36,049

33,571

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 394,084

$

382,189

FFD Financial Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Six-months ended

Three-months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017

Total interest income

$ 8,427

Total interest expense

1,362

Net interest income

7,065

Provision for losses on loans

90

Net interest income after provision

for losses on loans

6,975

Noninterest income

867

Noninterest expense

4,109

Earnings before income taxes

3,733

Federal income taxes

654

NET EARNINGS

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic

Diluted

$ 6,911

$ 4,352

$ 3,478

884

711

449

6,027

3,641

3,029

45

45

45

5,982

3,596

2,984

868

412

414

3,626

2,151

1,830

3,224

1,857

1,568

771

328

316

$ 2,453

$ 1,529

$ 1,252

$ 3.10

$ 2.47

$ 1.54

$ 1.26

$ 3.09

$ 2.47

$ 1.54

$ 1.26

$ 3,079

Disclaimer

FFD Financial Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 18:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:15pTALEND : Majority of companies still aren't GDPR-compliant
AQ
02:15pPatriot Integrates 17 Independent Agencies and TRUE Network Advisors to Create Growth-Focused National Insurance Services Platform
BU
02:14pQUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATION : Policy Library Update
PU
02:14pCARREFOUR : 2018 4th Quarter Sales
PU
02:13pLeading Index Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:12pNewbury Racecourse CEO Julian can't wait to get into the thick of things
AQ
02:11pSWIFTSTACK : Supports New Veeam Cloud Tier with Cloud-Native Storage for Long-term Data Retention
BU
02:11pMARGAUX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRL
AQ
02:09pBOYD GAMING : Frias Entertainment's Baile, Featuring Bronco, Conjunto Primavera, BXS Bryndis X Siempre, Comes to Orleans Arena Feb. 8
PU
02:08pIDEANOMICS : Underwriting Banking Partner CICC, China's #1 Investment Bank, on Underwriting of NTC Electric City Bus Transaction
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.