FHA-Food & Beverage : will be held 2-5 March 2021

02/27/2020 | 08:13am EST

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets has announced that the revised dates for FHA-Food & Beverage are 2-5 March 2021 at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria.

FHA-Food & Beverage logo

The event was originally scheduled to take place from 31 March - 3 April 2020 at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria.

Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "FHA's rich history of collaboration with our longstanding partners and attendees is a huge contributor to our success today. After much deliberation with our partners and industry associations we have concluded the new dates for FHA will provide the all-around best conditions for our community and optimal business performance for our exhibitors and buyers."

"We would like to thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming the international F&B community back next year, where we will continue to break new ground at the largest food and beverage showcase in Asia."

"We understand Informa Markets' decision to reschedule FHA-Food & Beverage to 2021, and are committed to working closely with them and our valued partners towards a successful show next year. We remain confident in Singapore's strong reputation as a preferred destination for MICE events. FHA-Food & Beverage is a key highlight in Singapore's event calendar, and we look forward to welcoming all attendees and exhibitors in 2021," said Mr Andrew Phua, Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

Alvin Lim, Executive Director for Brand and Customer Experience at SingEx Holdings, said, "We are honoured to host one of the world's largest food and beverage platforms at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria. FHA-Food & Beverage is an essential business and networking driver for the global F&B industry, and we share Informa Markets' commitment to making well-being a top priority. Together with our other partners, we will continue our ongoing engagement on building an enhanced experience for the F&B community when they return next year."

The FHA team will be in touch with all participants to discuss event logistics and planning.

About FHA-Food & Beverage

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks and fresh produce. More than 80 per cent of the 2,000 exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 70 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fha-food--beverage-will-be-held-2-5-march-2021-301012644.html

SOURCE FHA-Food & Beverage


© PRNewswire 2020
