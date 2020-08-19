FHFA Announces 2021 Release Dates for House Price Index

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced the FHFA House Price Index (HPI) will be released at 9 a.m. ET on the following Tuesdays in 2021:
January 26
February 23
March 30
April 27
May 25
June 29
July 27
August 31
September 28
October 26
November 30
December 28
Monthly Index
Quarterly and Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Quarterly and Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Quarterly and Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Monthly Index
Quarterly and Monthly Index
Monthly Index
FHFA produces the nation's only public, freely available house price indexes (HPIs) that measure changes in single-family house prices based on data that cover all 50 states and over 400 American cities and extend back to the mid-1970s. The HPIs are built on tens of millions of home sales and offer insights about house price fluctuations at the national, census division, state, metro area, county, ZIP code, and census tract levels. The FHFA HPIs use a fully transparent methodology based upon a weighted, repeat-sales statistical technique to analyze transaction data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. FHFA releases data and reports on a quarterly and monthly basis. The flagship FHFA HPI uses seasonally adjusted, purchase-only data, unless otherwise noted. Additional indexes are based on other data including refinances, FHA mortgages, and real property records. All the indexes can be downloaded from the FHFA website.
FHFA's next quarterly House Price Index will be released at 9 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 25 and will feature new data through the second quarter of 2020.
For information on the FHFA HPI, see HPI Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). Release dates for 2021 and the remainder of 2020 are available at https://www.fhfa.gov/HPI#ReleaseDates.
