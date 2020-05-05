FHFA Extends Loan Processing Flexibilities for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Customers

​​Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) extended several loan origination flexibilities currently offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (The Enterprises) designed to help borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency. Those flexibilities are extended until at least June 30th and include:

Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans;

Alternative methods for verifying employment before loan closing;



Flexibility for borrowers to provide documentation (rather than requiring an inspection) to allow renovation disbursements (draws); and

Expanding the use of power of attorney and remote online notarizations to assist with loan closings.​

'These loan origination flexibilities will continue to facilitate loan closings and go a long way to keeping the market functioning effectively during this national emergency,' said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. 'Today's actions also keep homebuyers, sellers, and appraisers safe.'

