FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Extends Deadline on Request for Input on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac UMBS Pooling P...

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced that it will extend, from Dec. 19. 2019 to Jan. 21, 2020 the deadline for interested parties to provide input on potential changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS) pooling practices.

FHFA announced on Nov. 4, 2019 that it was seeking input on the Enterprises' pooling practices for the formulation of 'To-Be-Announced' (TBA)-eligible UMBS. FHFA is also seeking public input about other policies and practices that might affect UMBS fungibility, including the Enterprises' oversight of UMBS prepayment speeds and alignment.

Input should be submitted electronically (select 'UMBS Pooling Practices' in pull-down menu) or via mail by Jan. 21, 2020 to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Division of Conservatorship, 400 7th Street, S.W., 8th floor, Washington, D.C., 20219.

Request for Input