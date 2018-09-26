Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Foreclosure Preventions Near 4.2 Million In FHFA's Second Quarter 2018 Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today released its second quarter 2018 Foreclosure Prevention Report, which shows that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) completed 70,945 foreclosure prevention actions in the second quarter of 2018, bringing the total number of foreclosure prevention actions to 4,179,581 since September 2008. The report also shows that 25 percent of loan modifications in the second quarter reduced borrowers' monthly payments by more than 20 percent. Additionally, the Enterprises' serious delinquency rate dropped to 0.91 percent at the end of the second quarter.

FHFA's report also includes data on the Enterprises' mortgage performance, delinquency data by state, and real estate owned (REO) inventory. FHFA publishes the report data in an online, interactive Borrower Assistance Map on FHFA.gov.

Link to Report

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pRPA RURAL PAYMENTS AGENCY : Dry weather support secured for livestock farmers
PU
05:51pPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF PANAMA : President Varela meets with leaders from Croatia, Cuba, Japan, Morocco and China
PU
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
05:49pHealth stocks lift Wall Street as banks dip ahead of expected rate hike
RE
05:41pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Swachh Bharat Should Also Eliminate Caste Discrimination
PU
05:41pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Foreclosure Preventions Near 4.2 Million In FHFA's Second Quarter 2018 Report
PU
05:41pCORRECTION : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Mexico
PU
05:41pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : President Werner Hoyer announces major progress on tackling climate change globally at the One Planet Summit in New York
PU
05:39pEconomic Problems Exacerbate Challenges for South Africa's Leader
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
5U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.