FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Foreclosure Preventions Near 4.2 Million In FHFA's Second Quarter 2018 Report

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today released its second quarter 2018 Foreclosure Prevention Report, which shows that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) completed 70,945 foreclosure prevention actions in the second quarter of 2018, bringing the total number of foreclosure prevention actions to 4,179,581 since September 2008. The report also shows that 25 percent of loan modifications in the second quarter reduced borrowers' monthly payments by more than 20 percent. Additionally, the Enterprises' serious delinquency rate dropped to 0.91 percent at the end of the second quarter.

FHFA's report also includes data on the Enterprises' mortgage performance, delinquency data by state, and real estate owned (REO) inventory. FHFA publishes the report data in an online, interactive Borrower Assistance Map on FHFA.gov.

