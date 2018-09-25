Log in
FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : House Price Index Up 0.2 Percent in July

09/25/2018 | 03:19pm CEST

Washington, D.C. - U.S. house prices rose in July, up 0.2 percent from the previous month, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index (HPI). The previously reported 0.2 percent increase in June was revised upward to 0.3 percent.

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. From July 2017 to July 2018, house prices were up 6.4percent.

For the nine census divisions, seasonally adjusted monthly price changes from June 2018 to July 2018 ranged from -0.5 percent in the East South Central division to +1.1percent in the South Atlantic division. The 12-month changes were all positive, ranging from +4.7 percent in the New England division to +8.7 percent in the Mountain division.

Monthly index values and appreciation rate estimates for recent periods are provided in the tables and graphs on the following pages. Complete historical downloadable data and HPI release dates for 2018 and 2019 are available on the HPI page.

For detailed information on the HPI, see HPI Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). The next HPI report will be released October 24, 2018 and will include monthly data through August 2018.

Attachment: House Price Index Report - July 2018

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 13:18:02 UTC
