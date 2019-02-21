FHLBank Pittsburgh Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank Pittsburgh or the
Bank) today announced unaudited financial results for full year and
fourth quarter 2018. The Bank recorded net income of $347.2 million for
the year 2018 and $78.2 million for the fourth quarter. The Board of
Directors declared dividends of 7.75 percent annualized on activity
stock and 4.5 percent annualized on membership stock. Dividends are
payable to the Bank’s stockholders on February 22, 2019.
Highlights for 2018 include:
-
Net income of $347.2 million, highest in the Bank’s 86-year history
-
Advances at $82.5 billion, highest ever
-
Total assets of $107.5 billion
-
Retained earnings at $1.3 billion, highest ever
-
Contribution of $38.7 million to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP),
highest in AHP’s 28-year history
“The activity of FHLBank Pittsburgh’s membership and the efforts of our
employees to support those members have generated a year of record
performance for our organization,” said Winthrop Watson, president and
chief executive officer. “2018 represents our most successful year ever
in key financial and product measures, including net income, advances,
contributions to the Affordable Housing Program and retained earnings.
These results further strengthen our ongoing mission to assure the flow
of credit to our members in support of housing finance, community
lending, and economic growth.”
Operating Results
The Bank’s net income for 2018 totaled $347.2 million, compared to
$339.6 million for 2017. This $7.6 million increase was primarily driven
by higher net interest income, partially offset by lower total other
noninterest income. Net interest income was $470.1 million for 2018, an
increase of $34.6 million compared to $435.5 million in 2017. Higher net
interest income was primarily due to a rising interest rate environment.
Noninterest income in 2018 was $11.0 million, a $21.2 million decrease
compared to $32.2 million in 2017. Lower noninterest income was
primarily due to net losses on investment securities and net losses on
derivatives and hedging activities. Performance in 2018 allowed the Bank
to set aside $38.7 million for affordable housing programs.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income was $78.2 million, a decrease
of $2.7 million compared to $80.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet Highlights
At December 31, 2018, total assets were $107.5 billion, an increase of
$7.8 billion from $99.7 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was
primarily due to higher advances. Advances totaled $82.5 billion at
year-end 2018 compared to $74.3 billion at year-end 2017. Total capital
at December 31, 2018, was $5.4 billion, up from $4.9 billion at December
31, 2017. Total retained earnings at December 31, 2018 were $1.3
billion, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2017. Total retained
earnings at December 31, 2018, included $351.9 million of restricted
retained earnings, compared with $282.5 million of restricted retained
earnings at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, FHLBank Pittsburgh
had total regulatory capital of $5.3 billion and remained in compliance
with all regulatory capital requirements.
The Board of Directors declared a dividend on subclass B2 (activity)
stock equal to an annual yield of 7.75 percent and a dividend on
subclass B1 (membership) stock equal to an annual yield of 4.5 percent.
These dividends will be calculated on stockholders’ average balances
during the period October 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018, and credited to
stockholders’ accounts on February 22, 2019.
Detailed financial information regarding 2018 results will be available
in FHLBank Pittsburgh’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Bank
anticipates filing on March 7, 2019.
About FHLBank Pittsburgh
As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders,
FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as
affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member
financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West
Virginia. The Bank is one of 11 banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank
System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a
reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic
cycles.
This document contains “forward-looking statements” - that is,
statements related to future, not past, events. In this context,
forward-looking statements often address our expected future business
and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expect,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek” or “will.”
Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to
different degrees, uncertain.
Actual performance or events may differ materially from that expected or
implied in forward-looking statements because of many factors. Such
factors may include, but are not limited to, economic and market
conditions, real estate, credit and mortgage markets; volatility of
market prices, rates and indices related to financial instruments;
political, legislative, regulatory, litigation, or judicial events or
actions; changes in assumptions used in the quarterly
other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) process; risks related to MBS;
changes in the assumptions used in the allowance for credit losses;
changes in the Bank’s capital structure; changes in the Bank’s capital
requirements; membership changes; changes in the demand by Bank members
for Bank advances; an increase in advance prepayments; competitive
forces, including the availability of other sources of funding for Bank
members; changes in investor demand for consolidated obligations and/or
the terms of interest rate exchange agreements and similar agreements;
changes in the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLBank) System’s debt rating or
the Bank’s rating; the ability of the Bank to introduce new products and
services to meet market demand and to manage successfully the risks
associated with new products and services; the ability of each of the
other FHLBanks to repay the principal and interest on consolidated
obligations for which it is the primary obligor and with respect to
which the Bank has joint and several liability; applicable Bank policy
requirements for retained earnings and the ratio of the market value of
equity to par value of capital stock; the Bank’s ability to maintain
adequate capital levels (including meeting applicable regulatory capital
requirements); business and capital plan adjustments and amendments;
technology risks; and timing and volume of market activity. These
uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially
different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements.
FHLBank Pittsburgh does not undertake to update any forward-looking
statements made in this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Condition and Income
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Statement of Condition
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
127.6
|
|
$
|
3,415.0
|
Investments
|
|
|
20,076.6
|
|
|
17,757.1
|
Advances
|
|
|
82,475.5
|
|
|
74,279.8
|
Mortgage loans held for portfolio
|
|
|
4,461.6
|
|
|
3,923.1
|
All other assets
|
|
|
401.5
|
|
|
288.0
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
107,542.8
|
|
$
|
99,663.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated obligations, net
|
|
$
|
101,195.2
|
|
$
|
93,727.0
|
All other liabilities
|
|
|
971.3
|
|
|
1,008.5
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
102,166.5
|
|
|
94,735.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
4,027.3
|
|
|
3,658.7
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,275.9
|
|
|
1,157.9
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
73.1
|
|
|
110.9
|
Total capital
|
|
|
5,376.3
|
|
|
4,927.5
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
|
$
|
107,542.8
|
|
$
|
99,663.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Condensed Statement of Income
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Total interest income
|
|
$
|
660.5
|
|
|
$
|
403.4
|
|
|
$
|
2,261.4
|
|
|
$
|
1,453.7
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
537.2
|
|
|
|
295.9
|
|
|
|
1,791.3
|
|
|
|
1,018.2
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
123.3
|
|
|
|
107.5
|
|
|
|
470.1
|
|
|
|
435.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
Gains (losses) on investments
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
|
(9.7
|
)
|
|
|
2.7
|
Gains (losses) on derivatives and hedging
|
|
|
(20.5
|
)
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
|
4.6
|
All other income
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
24.9
|
All other expense
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
|
92.1
|
|
|
|
90.1
|
Income before assessments
|
|
|
86.9
|
|
|
|
89.9
|
|
|
|
385.9
|
|
|
|
377.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AHP assessment
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
38.7
|
|
|
|
37.8
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
78.2
|
|
|
$
|
80.9
|
|
|
$
|
347.2
|
|
|
$
|
339.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
