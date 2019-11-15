Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FHLBank Pittsburgh Announces Results in Board Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:20pm EST

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank Pittsburgh) today announced the results of its recent election. The election included one member director position for Delaware, one member director position for Pennsylvania, and two independent director positions. Incumbent member directors were elected for Delaware and Pennsylvania, while two incumbent independent directors were also elected. All four will serve four-year terms beginning January 1, 2020.

Delaware Member Director – The incumbent director is Pamela C. Asbury, Vice President of Genworth Life Insurance Company in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pennsylvania Member Director – The incumbent director is William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and CEO of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Independent Directors – FHLBank Pittsburgh’s members elected two incumbent directors to nonmember independent director positions: Angel L. Helm, retired Managing Director of Wells Fargo Securities, and Louise M. Herrle, retired Managing Director of Incapital LLC.

Other Directors Serving on the FHLBank Pittsburgh Board of Directors – In addition to the directors-elect listed above, FHLBank Pittsburgh’s Board of Directors for 2020 includes the following members: James R. Biery, Patrick A. Bond, Glenn R. Brooks, Rev. Luis A. Cortes Jr., Brendan J. McGill, Lynda A. Messick, Glenn E. Moyer, Thomas H. Murphy, Charles J. Nugent, Bradford E. Ritchie and Jeane M. Vidoni.

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is one of 11 banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pPRUDENTIAL BANCORP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pNISSAN MOTOR : to recall 450,000 vehicles due to brake fluid leak
AQ
05:03pHOOKER FURNITURE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pPARETEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pRAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pCHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pBARKERVILLE GOLD MINES : Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with Osisko Gold Royalties
AQ
05:02pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pAPPLE : removes vaping apps from App Store
AQ
05:01pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, oil gains on revived U.S.-China trade hopes
2HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
3ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
5HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group