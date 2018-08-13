FHLBank Pittsburgh and WVHDF Provide Progress Report on Home4Good Program

$1.35 Million Initiative Targets Homelessness in West Virginia

FHLBank Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (“Fund”) announced today that four Continuum of Care (CoC) providers from across the state have confirmed their participation in the Home4Good program.

Created by FHLBank Pittsburgh and administered by the Fund, Home4Good funds state programs that help individuals who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness. The goal is to reduce homelessness in the state. This year, FHLBank Pittsburgh provided $1.1 million toward the effort and the Fund provided $250,000, for a total contribution of $1.35 million.

“FHLBank is extremely pleased to partner with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund on this program,” said Winthrop Watson, FHLBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The program is flexible and will focus on innovative initiatives to combat homelessness.”

Home4Good funding will be distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network. Service providers seeking funding should apply through one of the four participating CoC organizations. CoC providers will review and prioritize incoming applications for funding consideration by FHLBank and the Fund. A list of participating West Virginia CoCs is available at www.wvhdf.com.

Many organizations qualify to apply for funding, including local governments, nonprofits, housing authorities and others. Successful Home4Good applicants will offer programs that prevent or reduce homelessness, collaborate with others to address established goals and have a track record of success. The deadline for service providers to apply for 2018 funding under the Home4Good initiative is Sept. 14.

“So many programs are working so hard to address homelessness across the state,” said Erica Boggess, the Fund’s Executive Director. “This collaboration with FHLBank Pittsburgh seeks to financially support those efforts so that organizations can do even more to address this issue.”

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and at www.wvhdf.com. Interested organizations can also contact Kate Swanson at Kate.Swanson@fhlb-pgh.com or Donna Martino at dmartino@wvhdf.com for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About West Virginia Housing Development Fund

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is a public body corporate and governmental instrumentality of the State of West Virginia established to increase the supply of residential housing for persons and families of low- and moderate-income, and to provide construction and permanent mortgage financing to public and private sponsors of such housing. To date, the Housing Development Fund has issued more than $4.4 billion in bonds and has financed more than 122,000 housing units since it began operation in 1969. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005533/en/