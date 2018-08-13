FHLBank Pittsburgh and WVHDF Provide Progress Report on Home4Good Program

FHLBank Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund
(“Fund”) announced today that four Continuum of Care (CoC) providers
from across the state have confirmed their participation in the
Home4Good program.
Created by FHLBank Pittsburgh and administered by the Fund, Home4Good
funds state programs that help individuals who are homeless or are at
risk of homelessness. The goal is to reduce homelessness in the state.
This year, FHLBank Pittsburgh provided $1.1 million toward the effort
and the Fund provided $250,000, for a total contribution of $1.35
million.
“FHLBank is extremely pleased to partner with the West Virginia Housing
Development Fund on this program,” said Winthrop Watson, FHLBank’s
President and Chief Executive Officer. “The program is flexible and will
focus on innovative initiatives to combat homelessness.”
Home4Good funding will be distributed as grants to organizations that
help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to
those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the
existing homeless provider network. Service providers seeking funding
should apply through one of the four participating CoC organizations.
CoC providers will review and prioritize incoming applications for
funding consideration by FHLBank and the Fund. A list of participating
West Virginia CoCs is available at www.wvhdf.com.
Many organizations qualify to apply for funding, including local
governments, nonprofits, housing authorities and others. Successful
Home4Good applicants will offer programs that prevent or reduce
homelessness, collaborate with others to address established goals and
have a track record of success. The deadline for service providers to
apply for 2018 funding under the Home4Good initiative is Sept. 14.
“So many programs are working so hard to address homelessness across the
state,” said Erica Boggess, the Fund’s Executive Director. “This
collaboration with FHLBank Pittsburgh seeks to financially support those
efforts so that organizations can do even more to address this issue.”
Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com
and at www.wvhdf.com.
Interested organizations can also contact Kate Swanson at Kate.Swanson@fhlb-pgh.com
or Donna Martino at dmartino@wvhdf.com
for details.
About FHLBank Pittsburgh
As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders,
FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as
affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member
financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West
Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which
was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of
funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn
more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.
About West Virginia Housing Development Fund
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is a public body corporate
and governmental instrumentality of the State of West Virginia
established to increase the supply of residential housing for persons
and families of low- and moderate-income, and to provide construction
and permanent mortgage financing to public and private sponsors of such
housing. To date, the Housing Development Fund has issued more than $4.4
billion in bonds and has financed more than 122,000 housing units since
it began operation in 1969. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund
is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.
