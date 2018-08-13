Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FHLBank Pittsburgh and WVHDF Provide Progress Report on Home4Good Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

$1.35 Million Initiative Targets Homelessness in West Virginia

FHLBank Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (“Fund”) announced today that four Continuum of Care (CoC) providers from across the state have confirmed their participation in the Home4Good program.

Created by FHLBank Pittsburgh and administered by the Fund, Home4Good funds state programs that help individuals who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness. The goal is to reduce homelessness in the state. This year, FHLBank Pittsburgh provided $1.1 million toward the effort and the Fund provided $250,000, for a total contribution of $1.35 million.

“FHLBank is extremely pleased to partner with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund on this program,” said Winthrop Watson, FHLBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The program is flexible and will focus on innovative initiatives to combat homelessness.”

Home4Good funding will be distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network. Service providers seeking funding should apply through one of the four participating CoC organizations. CoC providers will review and prioritize incoming applications for funding consideration by FHLBank and the Fund. A list of participating West Virginia CoCs is available at www.wvhdf.com.

Many organizations qualify to apply for funding, including local governments, nonprofits, housing authorities and others. Successful Home4Good applicants will offer programs that prevent or reduce homelessness, collaborate with others to address established goals and have a track record of success. The deadline for service providers to apply for 2018 funding under the Home4Good initiative is Sept. 14.

“So many programs are working so hard to address homelessness across the state,” said Erica Boggess, the Fund’s Executive Director. “This collaboration with FHLBank Pittsburgh seeks to financially support those efforts so that organizations can do even more to address this issue.”

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and at www.wvhdf.com. Interested organizations can also contact Kate Swanson at Kate.Swanson@fhlb-pgh.com or Donna Martino at dmartino@wvhdf.com for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About West Virginia Housing Development Fund

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is a public body corporate and governmental instrumentality of the State of West Virginia established to increase the supply of residential housing for persons and families of low- and moderate-income, and to provide construction and permanent mortgage financing to public and private sponsors of such housing. To date, the Housing Development Fund has issued more than $4.4 billion in bonds and has financed more than 122,000 housing units since it began operation in 1969. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pECO ENERGY TECH ASIA, LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN
PR
08:33pCIM Group Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results for Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III)
BU
08:32pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Maxar Technologies Ltd. - MAXR
PR
08:32pMAGNETIC SENSORS - GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT 2018 : Focus on Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistive, Giant Magnetoresistive & Others Sensors - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:31pMOOG : Successfully Completes Second Phase of MML Integration and Test on Engineering Manufacturing Development Configuration
PU
08:31pHYDRO ONE : wins three awards from Chartwell for innovative customer programs
PU
08:31pCIM Group Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results for Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II)
BU
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH
PR
08:29pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Emerging Europe and Latin America
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.