FHLBank San Francisco Names Greg Ward Chief Risk Officer and Arlene Coyle Chief Audit Executive

08/06/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has promoted Greg Ward to Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer and promoted Arlene Coyle to Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive, the role most recently held by Mr. Ward.

Greg Ward oversees the Bank’s risk, compliance, and governance framework. He joined the Bank in November 2013 as Vice President, Internal Audit. He was promoted to Deputy Director in June 2016 and to Director in 2017. Mr. Ward has over 26 years of internal and external audit experience in the financial services industry. Before joining the Bank, he worked with Ernst & Young LLP for 12 years in its Financial Services Advisory Practice. Prior to his tenure at Ernst & Young, Mr. Ward worked in the captive insurance industry in Bermuda and for Price Waterhouse in the United Kingdom in its external audit practice. He received his B.S. from Brunel University London and is a Chartered Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

“Greg’s skill set, his knowledge of the Bank and the regulatory environment, his collaborative style, and his adept ability to build strategic partnerships make him an exceptional fit for this important role,” said Greg Seibly, FHLBank San Francisco President and Chief Executive Officer. “Greg’s drive to engage others across the organization, his commitment to accountability, and his forthright leadership style will successfully lead the Risk team as they work with other Teams across the Bank.”

Arlene Coyle is responsible for managing the Bank’s internal audit function. She joined the Bank in February 2016 as Assistant Vice President, Internal Audit, and was promoted to Vice President in February 2017. Ms. Coyle has over 20 years of internal audit and regulatory experience in the financial services industry. Before joining the Bank, she worked at TIAA in their internal audit function. Prior to TIAA, she worked as a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve System, supporting community and regional banks. She received a B.S. in Accounting and an MBA from LaSalle University. She has a Certification in Risk Management Assurance and is a Certified Internal Auditor, a Certified Financial Services Auditor and a Certified Diversity Professional.  

“Arlene has been with the Bank in the Internal Audit group for over three years, where she has leveraged her technical expertise and years of audit experience to drive impact and accountability across the Bank,” said Greg Seibly. “Arlene has proven herself as an effective, collaborative partner who strives to build successful relationships across the Bank. Arlene’s drive for results and passion for community and engagement will lend itself to her success as she takes on this broader role for the Bank.”

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. Our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–rely on us to deliver prompt access to low-cost funding, risk management tools, and resources for affordable housing and community economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more resilient and vibrant.

Contact:
Mary Long, 415-616-2556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb62c7d-3dc8-4300-a971-d725f2bacb6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c451e6c8-543a-4e4e-95cf-578b69fb6ae6

Primary Logo

Greg Ward

Greg Ward, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
Arlene Coyle

Arlene Coyle, Senior Vice President, Chief Audit Executive

© GlobeNewswire 2019
