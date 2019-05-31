Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FHLBank San Francisco Releases April 2019 Cost of Funds Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Bank) announced May 31, 2019, that the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average Cost of Funds Index (“COFI”) for April 2019 is 1.095%. The index for March 2019 was 0.958%.

The COFI is computed from the actual interest expense reported for a given month by the Arizona, California, and Nevada savings institutions members of the Bank that satisfy the Bank’s criteria for inclusion in the COFI (“COFI Reporting Members”). For April 2019, 9 eligible institutions reported COFI data. Changes in interest rates on adjustable rate mortgage loans offered by many financial institutions are tied to changes in the COFI.

Although the Bank makes a good faith effort to be accurate in the calculation and publication of the COFI, the Bank does not warrant, confirm, or guarantee the accuracy of the data it receives from its COFI Reporting Members, the accuracy of the COFI calculation, or the accuracy of the COFI as published. The Bank does not examine the books and records of its COFI Reporting Members for the purpose of confirming the accuracy of the data they deliver to the Bank used to calculate the COFI, and the Bank expressly disclaims all liability that may arise from any use of the COFI or the use of inaccurate data received from its COFI Reporting Members in calculating the COFI. In addition, the Bank expressly disclaims any liability to any person for any inaccuracy in the COFI, regardless of the cause, or for any resulting damages.

The Bank accepts data for the COFI for a given month from the COFI Reporting Members until 12 noon California time on the last business day of the following month and publishes the COFI for that given month based on data received by that time. The Bank will not revise or republish the COFI for a given month based on new or corrected data received after that time and expressly disclaims all liability that may arise as a result. In addition, although the Bank makes a good faith effort to publish the COFI on the last business day of the following month at or after 3 p.m. California time, the Bank does not guarantee that it will always publish the COFI at that date and time, and the Bank expressly disclaims any liability for any delay in publishing the COFI.

Certain corporate activity, such as charter changes or mergers, may cause the Bank to determine that a financial institution no longer qualifies as a COFI Reporting Member and will no longer be included in the COFI. Similarly, if a COFI Reporting Member’s Bank membership is terminated, it will no longer be included in the COFI. The impact of such removals on the COFI will depend entirely on the amount of interest expense and total funds of the entity being removed, and may be significant.

For additional information and disclosures about the calculation of the COFI, removal of a COFI Reporting Member, and other matters concerning the COFI, visit the Bank’s website at www.fhlbsf.com.

CONTACT:  Amy Stewart, 415-616-2605 (office), 415-308-8959 (mobile), stewarta@fhlbsf.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pTrump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
RE
08:16pTECHNOLOGY : Howard Technology Solutions expands into QSR space, will present kiosks at ICX Summit
AQ
08:12pTEN-DAY REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors 10 Days Remain to Move For Lead Plaintiff
PR
08:10pCLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:09pPARAGON FINANCIAL : May is World Trade Month
PU
08:08pVITALITY PRODUCTS : Reports Year End Results
AQ
08:01pFND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Lawsuit Filed
PR
07:59pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement
PU
07:59pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Calling all Corporate Secretaries, Legal Counsels and Governance Professionals
PU
07:52pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Alberta Forest Fires
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
2EXCLUSIVE: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
3CLASS ACTION UPDATES FOR BA, CRCM, ZGNX, INVVY: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf ..
4KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales
5MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About