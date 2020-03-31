Log in
FHLBank San Francisco Releases February 2020 Cost of Funds Index

03/31/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Bank) announced March 31, 2020, that the 11th District Monthly Weighted Average Cost of Funds Index (“COFI”) for February 2020 is 0.989%. The index for January 2020 was 0.984%.

As previously announced, the Bank will no longer calculate the COFI after the publication of the December 2021 index on January 31, 2022, because of the significant decline in the number of financial institutions eligible to report the data used to calculate the indices.

The COFI is computed from the actual interest expense reported for a given month by the Arizona, California, and Nevada savings institutions members of the Bank that satisfy the Bank’s criteria for inclusion in the COFI (“COFI Reporting Members”). For February 2020, 9 eligible institutions reported COFI data. Changes in interest rates on adjustable rate mortgage loans offered by many financial institutions are tied to changes in the COFI.

Although the Bank makes a good faith effort to be accurate in the calculation and publication of the COFI, the Bank does not warrant, confirm, or guarantee the accuracy of the data it receives from its COFI Reporting Members, the accuracy of the COFI calculation, or the accuracy of the COFI as published. The Bank does not examine the books and records of its COFI Reporting Members for the purpose of confirming the accuracy of the data they deliver to the Bank used to calculate the COFI, and the Bank expressly disclaims all liability that may arise from any use of the COFI or the use of inaccurate data received from its COFI Reporting Members in calculating the COFI. In addition, the Bank expressly disclaims any liability to any person for any inaccuracy in the COFI, regardless of the cause, or for any resulting damages.

The Bank accepts data for the COFI for a given month from the COFI Reporting Members until 12 noon California time on the last business day of the following month and publishes the COFI for that given month based on data received by that time. The Bank will not revise or republish the COFI for a given month based on new or corrected data received after that time and expressly disclaims all liability that may arise as a result. In addition, although the Bank makes a good faith effort to publish the COFI on the last business day of the following month at or after 3 p.m. California time, the Bank does not guarantee that it will always publish the COFI at that date and time, and the Bank expressly disclaims any liability for any delay in publishing the COFI.

Certain corporate activity, such as charter changes or mergers, may cause the Bank to determine that a financial institution no longer qualifies as a COFI Reporting Member and will no longer be included in the COFI. Similarly, if a COFI Reporting Member’s Bank membership is terminated, it will no longer be included in the COFI. The impact of such removals on the COFI will depend entirely on the amount of interest expense and total funds of the entity being removed, and may be significant.

For additional information and disclosures about the calculation of the COFI, removal of a COFI Reporting Member, and other matters concerning the COFI, visit the Bank’s website at www.fhlbsf.com.

CONTACT:  Mary Long, 415-616-2556 (office), 415-572-6717 (mobile), longm@fhlbsf.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
