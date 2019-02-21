|
FIBRA Macquarie México : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
- AFFO per Certificate Increases 11.3% YoY -
- Delivered Record Leasing Volume, Retention and Year-End
Consolidated Occupancy -
- Introduces 2019 Guidance -
FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRAMQ) (BMV: FIBRAMQ), owner of one of the
largest portfolios of industrial and retail property in Mexico,
announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year
ended December 31, 2018.
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Increase in AFFO per certificate of 11.3% YoY to Ps 0.5972
-
Signed a record 3.7 million square feet of industrial leases, which
drove record consolidated occupancy of 94.4%, up 146 bps YoY
-
Average year end industrial and retail rental rates increased 3.9% and
3.7% YoY, respectively
-
Authorization of a quarterly cash distribution of Ps 0.41 per
certificate
-
Repurchased 6.3 million certificates for cancellation
FULL YEAR 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Increase in AFFO per certificate of 7.6% YoY to Ps 2.4317
-
Average occupancy for the year of 93.2%, up 57 bps from the prior year
-
Executed a record number of leases totaling 8.4 million square feet in
industrial and 35.4 thousand square meters in retail
-
Sold 37 non-strategic assets, including two that remain under
contract, for US$87.7 million of cash proceeds in 2018 as part of
asset recycling program; in total has sold 44 assets for US$117.5
million in proceeds, 2.2% above book value
-
Continued to execute on expansion initiative, with US$9.9 million
deployed or committed, generating a projected yield of approximately
15.4%
-
Repurchased 30.0 million certificates for cancellation, with a
cumulative repurchase of 5.1% of certificates outstanding
-
Completed 2018 with a record LTM industrial retention rate of 87%
-
Paid distributions of Ps 1.60 per certificate in 2018, an increase of
6.7% from the prior year
-
Further strengthened balance sheet by lowering LTV by 210 bps to 35.5%
and increased liquidity by US$47.4 million to US$288 million,
positioning FIBRAMQ for long-term growth
“2018 was a productive year for FIBRAMQ as we delivered solid AFFO
growth, enhanced our portfolio composition through active asset
management and recycled capital into accretive expansions, certificate
buybacks and debt reduction,” said Juan Monroy, FIBRA Macquarie’s chief
executive officer. “It was also an extremely active leasing year, where
we increased occupancy in strong market conditions that allowed us to
continue to accelerate renewals into the fourth quarter.”
“As we move through 2019 we remain focused on value-enhancing
initiatives. Despite some lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, we are
encouraged by a number of positive indicators related to trade and
consumer confidence. We remain confident in our portfolio and strategy,
the attractive supply-demand dynamics in our key markets, and the
proficiency of our internal property management platform. With a
conservative and strong balance sheet, we continue to take a disciplined
approach to growth. Drawing on our well-established relationships, we
maintain a growth pipeline and anticipate continuing to pursue
expansions along with selective development opportunities, with a
managed risk profile.”
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
Consolidated Portfolio
FIBRAMQ’s total results were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL PORTFOLIO
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
Variance
|
Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
|
|
Ps 823.4m
|
|
|
Ps 794.9m
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
Ps 3,307.2m
|
|
|
Ps 3,221.7m
|
|
|
2.7%
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
Ps 770.4m
|
|
|
Ps 735.7m
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
Ps 3,087.5m
|
|
|
Ps 2,993.2m
|
|
|
3.2%
|
Funds From Operations (FFO)
|
|
|
Ps 531.6m
|
|
|
Ps 504.2m
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
Ps 2,179.9m
|
|
|
Ps 2,110.4m
|
|
|
3.3%
|
FFO per Certificate
|
|
|
Ps 0.6887
|
|
|
Ps 0.6268
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
Ps 2.7790
|
|
|
Ps 2.6089
|
|
|
6.5%
|
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
|
|
|
Ps 461.0m
|
|
|
Ps 431.5m
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
Ps 1,907.5m
|
|
|
Ps 1,828.2m
|
|
|
4.3%
|
AFFO per Certificate
|
|
|
Ps 0.5972
|
|
|
Ps 0.5363
|
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
Ps 2.4317
|
|
|
Ps 2.2600
|
|
|
7.6%
|
NOI Margin
|
|
|
86.5%
|
|
|
85.2%
|
|
|
131 bps
|
|
|
87.5%
|
|
|
87.0%
|
|
|
54 bps
|
AFFO Margin
|
|
|
48.4%
|
|
|
46.2%
|
|
|
219 bps
|
|
|
50.5%
|
|
|
49.4%
|
|
|
112 bps
|
GLA (’000s sqm) EOP
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
-6.1%
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
-6.1%
|
Occupancy EOP
|
|
|
94.4%
|
|
|
92.9%
|
|
|
146 bps
|
|
|
94.4%
|
|
|
92.9%
|
|
|
146 bps
|
Average Occupancy
|
|
|
94.1%
|
|
|
92.8%
|
|
|
125 bps
|
|
|
93.2%
|
|
|
92.6%
|
|
|
57 bps
|
US$ denominated NOI EOP (%)
|
|
|
79%
|
|
|
77%
|
|
|
200 bps
|
|
|
79%
|
|
|
77%
|
|
|
200 bps
FIBRAMQ’s same store portfolio results were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL PORTFOLIO - SAME STORE
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
Variance
|
Net Operating Income
|
|
|
Ps 821.0m
|
|
|
Ps 762.9m
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
Ps 3,238.0m
|
|
|
Ps 3,083.7m
|
|
|
5.0%
|
Net Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
86.4%
|
|
|
85.4%
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
87.7%
|
|
|
87.2%
|
|
|
47
|
Number of Properties
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
0
|
GLA (’000s sqf) EOP
|
|
|
34,614
|
|
|
34,486
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
34,468
|
|
|
34,340
|
|
|
0.4%
|
GLA (’000s sqm) EOP
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
3,204
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
3,190
|
|
|
0.4%
|
Occupancy EOP
|
|
|
94.4%
|
|
|
94.1%
|
|
|
31 bps
|
|
|
94.6%
|
|
|
94.3%
|
|
|
31 bps
|
Average Monthly Rent (US$/sqm) EOP
|
|
|
5.24
|
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
5.23
|
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Industrial Customer Retention LTM EOP
|
|
|
87.4%
|
|
|
85.3%
|
|
|
209 bps
|
|
|
87.4%
|
|
|
85.3%
|
|
|
209 bps
|
Weighted Avg Lease Term Remaining (years) EOP
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.5%
Industrial Portfolio
The following table summarizes the results for FIBRAMQ’s industrial
portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
Variance
|
Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
|
|
Ps 681.8m
|
|
|
Ps 655.0m
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
Ps 2,731.4m
|
|
|
Ps 2,670.6m
|
|
|
2.3%
|
NOI Margin
|
|
|
89.9%
|
|
|
88.3%
|
|
|
164 bps
|
|
|
91.0%
|
|
|
90.2%
|
|
|
82 bps
|
GLA (’000s sqft) EOP
|
|
|
29,696
|
|
|
31,940
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
|
29,696
|
|
|
31,940
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
GLA (’000s sqm) EOP
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
2,967
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
2,967
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
Occupancy EOP
|
|
|
94.5%
|
|
|
92.6%
|
|
|
187 bps
|
|
|
94.5%
|
|
|
92.6%
|
|
|
187 bps
|
Average Occupancy
|
|
|
94.1%
|
|
|
92.5%
|
|
|
164 bps
|
|
|
93.0%
|
|
|
92.2%
|
|
|
80 bps
|
Average Monthly Rent (US$/sqm) EOP
|
|
|
$4.79
|
|
|
$4.61
|
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
$4.79
|
|
|
$4.61
|
|
|
3.9%
|
Customer Retention LTM
|
|
|
87%
|
|
|
86%
|
|
|
44 bps
|
|
|
87%
|
|
|
86%
|
|
|
44 bps
|
Weighted Avg Lease Term Remaining (years) EOP
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
9.6%
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
9.6%
For detail on FIBRAMQ’s same store industrial portfolio results, please
refer to the Fourth Quarter 2018 Supplementary Information materials
located at www.fibramacquarie.com/investors/bolsa-mexicana-de-valores-filings.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, FIBRAMQ’s industrial
portfolio delivered net operating income (NOI) of Ps 681.8 million, an
increase of 4.1% compared to Ps 655.0 million in the prior comparable
period. NOI margin expanded by 164 basis points to 89.9% compared to
88.3% in the prior year, driven by higher occupancy and rental rates.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, industrial portfolio NOI was Ps
2,731.4 million, a 2.3% increase from the prior year.
The industrial portfolio occupancy rate as of December 31, 2018 was
94.5%, up 187 basis points from the same quarter last year. The increase
in occupancy was driven by leasing activity along with the third quarter
sale of 35 non-strategic industrial assets, which had an occupancy lower
than the portfolio average.
Rental rates at the end of the period improved compared to the same
quarter last year, with a weighted average of US$4.79 per leased square
meter per month, a 3.9% increase. This rate increase was driven
primarily by contractual increases, positive renewal spreads, and the
positive impact of the sale of 35 non-strategic industrial assets which
had rental rates lower than the portfolio average.
FIBRAMQ signed 35 new and renewal leases in the fourth quarter of 2018,
comprising 3.7 million square feet. Signed leases included four new
leases totaling 248 thousand square feet and 31 renewal leases totaling
3.5 million square feet. Notable new leases in the quarter include a
shelter operator in Ciudad Juárez, a hardware distributor, a scrap metal
and plastic recycling center in Mexicali, and an industrial tool and
equipment manufacturer in Puebla.
Renewal activity was robust with diversified representation across
geographies and customer types. Renewals included the retention of a
global home appliance manufacturer in Monterrey for a 1.0 million square
foot property used as a key logistics hub.
For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018, FIBRAMQ achieved a
record retention rate of 87% due to strong underlying market conditions
and the proactive approach to pursuing early renewals.
Retail Portfolio
The following table summarizes the proportionally combined results of
operations for FIBRAMQ’s retail portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RETAIL PORTFOLIO
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
Variance
|
Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
|
|
Ps 141.6m
|
|
|
Ps 139.9m
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
Ps 575.8m
|
|
|
Ps 551.2m
|
|
|
4.5%
|
NOI Margin
|
|
|
73.0%
|
|
|
73.1%
|
|
|
-8 bps
|
|
|
74.1%
|
|
|
74.2%
|
|
|
-13 bps
|
GLA (’000s sqm) EOP
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
0.3%
|
Occupancy EOP
|
|
|
94.0%
|
|
|
95.1%
|
|
|
-119 bps
|
|
|
94.0%
|
|
|
95.1%
|
|
|
-119 bps
|
Average Occupancy
|
|
|
93.7%
|
|
|
95.1%
|
|
|
-134 bps
|
|
|
94.2%
|
|
|
95.2%
|
|
|
-92 bps
|
Average Monthly Rent (Ps/sqm) EOP
|
|
|
Ps 156.65
|
|
|
Ps 151.00
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
Ps 156.65
|
|
|
Ps 151.00
|
|
|
3.7%
|
Customer Retention LTM
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
76%
|
|
|
-364 bps
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
76%
|
|
|
-364 bps
|
Weighted Avg Lease Term Remaining (years) EOP
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
-10.0%
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
-10.0%
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, FIBRAMQ’s retail portfolio
delivered NOI of Ps 141.6 million, a 1.2% increase from the prior year
period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the retail
portfolio NOI was Ps 575.8 million, an increase of 4.5% from the prior
year period. Year-over-year growth was driven by a 3.7% increase in
average monthly rent, partially offset by a reduction in occupancy.
During the fourth quarter, FIBRAMQ signed 40 leases, representing 4.8
thousand square meters. This activity included 23 new leases and 17
renewals resulting in a sequential increase in occupancy of 32 bps to
94.0%.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
FIBRAMQ continues to maintain a disciplined approach to portfolio growth
as it executes its strategy to deploy available capital into accretive
investments including expansions and selective developments.
Expansions
A key element of this strategy is the targeted expansion of existing
properties on a pre-leased basis. In addition to generating attractive
yields, these expansions allow FIBRAMQ to improve customer retention,
satisfaction and lease term. For the full year of 2018, FIBRAMQ deployed
or committed US$9.9 million to expansions generating a projected 15.4%
NOI yield.
In the fourth quarter, FIBRAMQ continued a 47 thousand square foot
expansion for a manufacturer of lighting products in Reynosa. FIBRAMQ
also obtained permits to build a new approximately 2,200 square meter
expansion at Multiplaza del Valle in Guadalajara, including 1,400 square
meters for a leading cinema operator. It is expected to be completed in
the second half of 2019.
Development
In January 2019, FIBRAMQ began construction of an industrial development
project in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Given its strong economic and
demographic trends, Ciudad Juárez is a strategic location to pursue
FIBRAMQ’s long-term objective of developing class A buildings in core
markets. Over the medium term, FIBRAMQ intends to increase its
investment in development projects to be not more than 5% of GLA, which
will be the maximum volume of development at any point in time.
The project involves the construction of up to two buildings, totaling
approximately 445,000 square feet. Development will be completed in two
stages with an expected total investment, including land, of
approximately US$20.4 million. The first-class A industrial building is
expected to be completed in 2019 with an approximate investment of US$9
million.
Retail center remodeling
During 2019, as part of its proactive approach to asset management,
FIBRAMQ will remodel three shopping centers in order to improve their
image and vibrancy to maintain current tenants and attract new,
high-quality tenants.
FIBRAMQ expects to commence these projects during the first quarter of
2019, with completion in the second half of 2019. These projects include
shopping centers in the Mexico City metropolitan area with a total GLA
of 179 thousand square meters. The expected total capital to be deployed
for these remodels is approximately US$9.3 million. The centers will
remain fully open with no major disruptions during renovation.
BALANCE SHEET
As of December 31, 2018, FIBRAMQ had approximately Ps 16.5 billion of
debt outstanding, Ps 5.1 billion available on its undrawn revolving
credit facility and Ps 588.0 million of unrestricted cash on hand.
FIBRAMQ’s indebtedness was 95% at a fixed rate with a weighted-average
debt tenor remaining of 5.2 years.
FIBRAMQ’s CNBV regulatory debt to total asset ratio was 35.5% and the
debt service coverage ratio was 5.3x.
Subsequent to year end, on January 31st, FIBRAMQ repaid a
Peso-denominated secured loan of approximately Ps 284 million, further
improving the capital structure and flexibility of the balance sheet.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The following table provides an overview of how FIBRA Macquarie has
funded and deployed its cash to execute on its initiatives to maximize
value to its certificate holders. FIBRA Macquarie remains committed to
its disciplined approach of deploying capital across property expansions
and developments, certificate repurchases for cancellation, and
repayment of debt.
|
SOURCES AND USES OF CAPITAL (FY17-FY18)
|
|
|
Ps equivalent
|
|
|
US$ equivalent
|
Sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained AFFO
|
|
|
Ps 1,281.0m
|
|
|
US$ 67.1m
|
Asset Sales
|
|
|
Ps 1,698.9m
|
|
|
US$ 89.3m
|
Utilization of Surplus Cash
|
|
|
Ps 112.9m
|
|
|
US$ 5.3m
|
Total Sources
|
|
|
Ps 3,092.8m
|
|
|
US$ 161.7m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expansions & Developments
|
|
|
Ps 487.6m
|
|
|
US$ 25.7m
|
Certificates Re-purchased for Cancellation
|
|
|
Ps 871.9m
|
|
|
US$ 45.1m
|
Debt Repayment
|
|
|
Ps 1,599.1m
|
|
|
US$ 84.0m
|
Other
|
|
|
Ps 134.2m
|
|
|
US$ 6.9m
|
Total Uses
|
|
|
Ps 3,092.8m
|
|
|
US$ 161.7m
Note: Other includes US$2.2m of income-generating Above-Standard Tenant
Improvements. Uses average FX of Ps 19.13 for 2017 and 2018.
CERTIFICATE BUYBACK FOR CANCELLATION PROGRAM
FIBRAMQ continued executing on its certificate buyback program,
generating highly accretive returns as the certificates continue to
trade at a discount to NAV.
In November, the Technical Committee and the Board of the Manager
approved an increased buyback program of Ps 1.2 billion. Certificates
will be repurchased on an opportunistic basis, taking into account other
accretive opportunities, including expansions and development.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CERTIFICATE REPURCHASES
|
|
|
Number of certificates
|
|
|
Repurchase amount
|
Fourth Quarter 2018
|
|
|
6.3m
|
|
|
Ps 130.6
|
Since Program Commencement1
|
|
|
41.4m
|
|
|
Ps 871.9m
|
Maximum Remaining Through June 25, 2019
|
|
|
NA
|
|
|
Ps 845.5m
1. Includes the certificates repurchased from June 30, 2017 to February
21, 2019.
DISTRIBUTION
On February 21, 2019, FIBRAMQ declared a cash distribution for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 of Ps 0.41 per certificate. The
distribution is expected to be paid on March 13, 2019 to holders of
record on March 12, 2019. FIBRAMQ’s certificates will commence trading
ex-distribution on March 11, 2019.
From FY19 onwards, two of FIBRAMQ’s four scheduled quarterly
distributions will be paid in the first quarter of the subsequent fiscal
year. As FIBRAMQ’s historic retained tax losses may be exhausted in
2019, FIBRAMQ is proactively modifying its distribution schedule to
ensure ongoing compliance with applicable FIBRA regulations pursuant to
which FIBRAs must, on an annual basis, distribute at least 95% of their
taxable income to investors by March 15 of the following year. As
FIBRAMQ’s taxable position is highly dependent on year-end FX, the new
distribution schedule provides two distributions following year end when
our taxable position will be known, allowing us to designate such
distributions as return of capital, which are not subject to withholding
tax, or distribution of taxable income, which may be subject to
withholding tax, as may be required to comply with the distribution
requirement. This flexibility reduces the risk of making unnecessary tax
withholdings or unscheduled distribution payments. The new distribution
phasing has the added benefit of reducing the maximum interval between
any two quarterly distributions.
The new distribution schedule is below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Quarter
|
|
|
Prior distribution schedule
|
|
|
New distribution schedule (indicative only)
|
1Q19
|
|
|
May 2019
|
|
|
June 2019
|
2Q19
|
|
|
August 2019
|
|
|
September 2019
|
3Q19
|
|
|
November 2019
|
|
|
January 2020
|
4Q19
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
By March 15, 2020
All distributions paid in respect of FY2018, including the current
quarter distribution, are designated as a return of capital and no
withholding tax will be deducted. Further detail of FIBRA Macquarie’s
taxable position for FY2018 and its FY2019 taxable position outlook are
provided in the Fourth Quarter 2018 Supplementary Information materials,
located at www.fibramacquarie.com/investors/bolsa-mexicana-de-valores-filings.
2019 GUIDANCE
FIBRA Macquarie is introducing its guidance for 2019. FIBRAMQ estimates
total AFFO of between Ps 2.45 and Ps 2.50 per certificate for the year.
This guidance is driven by the following assumptions:
-
The cash-generating capacity of its existing portfolio and an average
exchange rate of Ps 19.25 per US dollar
-
No new acquisitions or divestments, other than completion of the sale
of the two remaining properties from the portfolio sale announced last
summer
-
Assumes no certificate repurchases
-
The continued stable performance of the properties in the portfolio,
and stable market conditions.
For full year 2019, FIBRAMQ expects to make cash distributions of
approximately Ps 1.70 per certificate, to be paid in equal quarterly
payments of Ps 0.425. This represents an expected increase of 6.3% from
the prior year, while maintaining a prudent and stable AFFO payout
ratio. The payment of cash distributions is subject to the approval of
the board of directors of the Manager.
FINANCIAL REPORTING IMPROVEMENTS – ANNOUNCING AFFO METHODOLOGY UPDATE
FOR FY2019
FIBRAMQ recognizes the important contribution that financial reporting
and transparency provides in enhancing corporate governance. As part of
this endeavor, and following a review of global REIT industry best
practice measures, FIBRAMQ is updating its AFFO reporting methodology
with effect from 1 January, 2019.
The updated methodology continues to reflect the guiding principal of
FIBRAMQ fully including within AFFO all actual incurred expenditures in
connection with sustaining and maintaining our existing portfolio.
Backward-looking actual maintenance expenditure and related items will
now be reported in AFFO, rather than the current FY18 methodology which
used a mainly forecast-based approach. In addition, actual maintenance
capex expenditure and related items will be reported on a rolling
three-year average, allowing for continued stability of results.
Given that the FY18 AFFO methodology was already substantially
representative of long-term maintenance capex requirements, the updated
methodology impact to AFFO is relatively small. FIBRAMQ estimates that,
had this methodology been implemented at the beginning of 2018, the pro
forma AFFO result for 2018 would have been negatively impacted by Ps
0.03 per certificate.
A comprehensive overview of the FY19 AFFO reporting updates, along with
the pro forma FY18 AFFO results, has been provided in the Fourth Quarter
2018 Supplementary Information materials, located at www.fibramacquarie.com/investors/bolsa-mexicana-de-valores-filings.
WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
FIBRAMQ will host an earnings conference call and webcast presentation
on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET. The
conference call, which will also be audio webcast, can be accessed
online atwww.fibramacquarie.com or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 304
8957. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1 (973) 638 3235.
Please ask for the FIBRA Macquarie Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
with conference number 5574545.
An audio replay will be available by dialing +1-855-859-2056 or
+1-404-537-3406 for callers from outside the United States. The passcode
for the replay is 5574545. A webcast archive of the conference call and
a copy of FIBRA Macquarie’s financial information for the fourth quarter
2018 will also be available on FIBRA Macquarie’s website, www.fibramacquarie.com.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For detailed charts, tables and definitions, please refer to the Fourth
Quarter 2018 Supplementary Information materials located at www.fibramacquarie.com/investors/bolsa-mexicana-de-valores-filings.
About FIBRA Macquarie
FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate
investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA,
listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores)
targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in
Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.
FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 236 industrial properties and 17
retail/office properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states
as of December 31, 2018. Nine of the retail/office properties are held
through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA
Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that
a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ
significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
None of the entities noted in this document is an authorized
deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959
(Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not
represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46
008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance
in respect of the obligations of these entities.
THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED
STATES, AND SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES
ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S.
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE
EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA.
FIBRA MACQUARIE MÉXICO AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
AND 2017
CURRENCY AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF MEXICAN
PESOS (UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017*
|
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
555,591
|
|
|
417,529
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
102,078
|
|
|
74,539
|
Other assets
|
|
|
72,597
|
|
|
73,938
|
Investment properties held for sale
|
|
|
147,622
|
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
877,888
|
|
|
566,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50,289
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
424,411
|
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
|
187,849
|
|
|
196,673
|
Equity-accounted investees
|
|
|
1,152,560
|
|
|
1,137,652
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
841,614
|
|
|
882,758
|
Investment properties
|
|
|
40,132,961
|
|
|
41,722,712
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
124,011
|
|
|
111,573
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
42,863,406
|
|
|
44,101,657
|
Total assets
|
|
|
43,741,294
|
|
|
44,667,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
398,314
|
|
|
630,784
|
Tenant deposits
|
|
|
33,182
|
|
|
39,295
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
431,496
|
|
|
670,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant deposits
|
|
|
304,610
|
|
|
313,719
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
15,537,190
|
|
|
16,318,550
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
|
19,178
|
|
|
6,277
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
15,860,978
|
|
|
16,638,546
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
16,292,474
|
|
|
17,308,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
27,448,820
|
|
|
27,359,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed equity
|
|
|
17,497,483
|
|
|
18,118,973
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
9,951,337
|
|
|
9,240,065
|
Total equity
|
|
|
27,448,820
|
|
|
27,359,038
* The Group has initially applied IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 at January 1, 2018.
Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information has not
been restated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS
AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
CURRENCY AMOUNTS
EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF MEXICAN PESOS (UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)
|
|
|
|
3 months ended
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017*
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017*
|
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
Property related income
|
|
|
900,791
|
|
|
880,794
|
|
|
3,566,487
|
|
|
3,500,152
|
Property related expenses
|
|
|
(135,760)
|
|
|
(149,129)
|
|
|
(500,044)
|
|
|
(510,511)
|
Net property income
|
|
|
765,031
|
|
|
731,665
|
|
|
3,066,443
|
|
|
2,989,641
|
Management fees
|
|
|
(41,007)
|
|
|
(46,732)
|
|
|
(168,155)
|
|
|
(179,753)
|
Transaction related expenses
|
|
|
(602)
|
|
|
(346)
|
|
|
(1,626)
|
|
|
(4,962)
|
Professional, legal and other expenses
|
|
|
(11,895)
|
|
|
(12,379)
|
|
|
(50,756)
|
|
|
(48,526)
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
(53,504)
|
|
|
(59,457)
|
|
|
(220,537)
|
|
|
(233,241)
|
Finance costs
|
|
|
(224,090)
|
|
|
(224,796)
|
|
|
(893,803)
|
|
|
(884,789)
|
Financial income
|
|
|
7,669
|
|
|
4,963
|
|
|
21,123
|
|
|
13,820
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,785
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,785
|
Share of profits from equity-accounted investees
|
|
|
45,938
|
|
|
45,552
|
|
|
64,579
|
|
|
115,752
|
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|
|
|
(665,739)
|
|
|
(1,258,489)
|
|
|
24,658
|
|
|
840,147
|
Net unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss) on foreign currency
denominated
investment property
|
|
|
1,512,744
|
|
|
2,538,635
|
|
|
(83,711)
|
|
|
(1,566,232)
|
Unrealized revaluation (loss)/gain on investment property
measured
at fair value
|
|
|
(155,186)
|
|
|
559,305
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
549,165
|
Gain/(loss) on disposal of investment property
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
45,110
|
|
|
(3,453)
|
|
|
45,789
|
Goodwill written off in respect of properties disposed
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(48,847)
|
|
|
(41,144)
|
|
|
(48,847)
|
Net unrealized (loss)/gain on interest rate swaps
|
|
|
(17,847)
|
|
|
37,300
|
|
|
12,438
|
|
|
13,811
|
Profit before tax for the period/year
|
|
|
1,215,016
|
|
|
2,380,726
|
|
|
1,953,560
|
|
|
1,844,801
|
Current income tax
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
(381)
|
|
|
107
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
|
(12,901)
|
|
|
(4,610)
|
|
|
(12,901)
|
|
|
(4,610)
|
Profit for the period/year
|
|
|
1,202,044
|
|
|
2,377,096
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the period/year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the period/year
|
|
|
1,202,044
|
|
|
2,377,096
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
Profit per CBFI**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic profit per CBFI (pesos)
|
|
|
1.56
|
|
|
2.96
|
|
|
2.47
|
|
|
2.27
* The Group has initially applied IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 at January 1, 2018.
Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information has not
been restated.
**Real Estate Trust Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios
Inmobiliarios)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
CURRENCY AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN
THOUSANDS OF MEXICAN PESOS (UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)
|
|
|
|
Contributed equity
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity at January 1, 2017
|
|
|
18,369,994
|
|
|
8,666,697
|
|
|
27,036,691
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
|
|
1,840,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity holders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Distributions to CBFI holders
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,266,930)
|
|
|
(1,266,930)
|
- Repurchase of CBFIs, including associated costs
|
|
|
(251,021)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(251,021)
|
Total transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity
holders
|
|
|
(251,021)
|
|
|
(1,266,930)
|
|
|
(1,517,951)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity at December 31, 2017
|
|
|
18,118,973
|
|
|
9,240,065
|
|
|
27,359,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity at January 1, 2018
|
|
|
18,118,973
|
|
|
9,240,065
|
|
|
27,359,038
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
|
|
1,940,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity holders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Distributions to CBFI holders
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,229,006)
|
|
|
(1,229,006)
|
- Repurchase of CBFIs, including associated costs
|
|
|
(621,490)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(621,490)
|
Total transactions with equity holders in their capacity as equity
holders
|
|
|
(621,490)
|
|
|
(1,229,006)
|
|
|
(1,850,496)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity at December 31, 2018
|
|
|
17,497,483
|
|
|
9,951,337
|
|
|
27,448,820
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER
31, 2018 AND 2017
CURRENCY AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF
MEXICAN PESOS (UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED)
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017*
|
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
$’000
|
|
|
|
Inflows / (Outflows)
|
|
|
Inflows / (Outflows)
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax for the year
|
|
|
1,953,560
|
|
|
1,844,801
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized foreign exchange loss on foreign currency
denominated investment
property measured at fair value
|
|
|
83,711
|
|
|
1,566,232
|
Unrealized revaluation gain on investment property measured at fair
value
|
|
|
(6,967)
|
|
|
(549,165)
|
Goodwill written off in respect of properties disposed
|
|
|
41,144
|
|
|
48,847
|
Straight line rental income adjustment
|
|
|
2,928
|
|
|
(10,055)
|
Loss/(gain) on disposal of investment property
|
|
|
3,453
|
|
|
(45,789)
|
Tenant improvement amortization
|
|
|
34,317
|
|
|
28,927
|
Leasing expense amortization
|
|
|
63,990
|
|
|
48,561
|
Financial income
|
|
|
(21,123)
|
|
|
(13,820)
|
Impairment loss on trade receivables
|
|
|
30,179
|
|
|
17,802
|
Net foreign exchange gain
|
|
|
(44,935)
|
|
|
(868,110)
|
Finance costs recognized in profit for the year
|
|
|
893,803
|
|
|
884,789
|
Share of profits from equity-accounted investees
|
|
|
(64,579)
|
|
|
(115,752)
|
Net unrealized gain on interest rates swaps
|
|
|
(12,438)
|
|
|
(13,811)
|
Movements in working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
|
|
|
(95,698)
|
|
|
6,914
|
(Decrease)/increase in payables
|
|
|
(57,214)
|
|
|
3,202
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
2,804,131
|
|
|
2,833,573
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment property acquired
|
|
|
(29,595)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from investment properties disposed
|
|
|
1,189,353
|
|
|
525,087
|
Maintenance capital expenditure and other capitalized cost
|
|
|
(499,633)
|
|
|
(385,091)
|
Distributions received from equity-accounted investees
|
|
|
49,671
|
|
|
62,975
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
709,796
|
|
|
202,971
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
|
21,123
|
|
|
13,820
|
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
(770,052)
|
|
|
(4,601,532)
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
(847,006)
|
|
|
(826,820)
|
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities, net of facility charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,672,621
|
Repurchase of CBFIs, including associated costs
|
|
|
(621,490)
|
|
|
(251,021)
|
Distribution to CBFI holders
|
|
|
(1,229,006)
|
|
|
(1,266,930)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(3,446,431)
|
|
|
(3,259,862)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
67,496
|
|
|
(223,318)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
|
467,818
|
|
|
663,173
|
Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
20,277
|
|
|
27,963
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year**
|
|
|
555,591
|
|
|
467,818
* The Group has initially applied IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 at January 1, 2018.
Under the transition methods chosen, comparative information has not
been restated.
**Includes restricted cash balance of $nil (2017: $50.3 million) as at
December 31, 2018.
