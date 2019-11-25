FIBRA Prologis : First in Latin America to Receive Multiple Silver BOMA BEST Certifications

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, has been recognized by the Building Owners and Managers Association Canada (BOMA) with 17 Silver BOMA BEST certifications.

"Our sponsor, Prologis, has led the industry in the development of buildings with sustainability features and FIBRA Prologis is proud to own these buildings in our portfolio," said Luis Gutiérrez, CEO, Prologis Property Mexico. "This recognition from BOMA reflects our commitment to the environment and to customer service, both of which are key components of our strategy."

The certifications were granted to four industrial properties in Prologis Park Toluca, 10 in Prologis Park Cedros, and three in Prologis Park Izcalli. The facilities were recognized for their incorporation of sustainable design features such as thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing that lowers indoor temperatures and decreases heating costs—in some cases by 50 percent.

"We congratulate FIBRA Prologis for an impressive accomplishment that celebrates the protection and preservation of the environment," said Benjamin L. Shinewald, President and CEO, BOMA Canada.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2019, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 190 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.8 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

