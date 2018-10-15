FICO Prof Howe: Yoni Blumberg of CNBC Publishes Generally Accurate ‘Expert’ Advice but Story Headline Misguided

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today the additional and insightful advice regarding what has been
labeled a ‘waste
of time’ as it relates to the pursuit of credit scores above the
minimum scoring thresholds for which consumers typically obtain the most
favorable rates for various types of credit products including mortgage,
HELOC, and auto.
Specifically, the issue of concern from the perspective of FICO
professor David Howe involves the misguided allegation that ‘going
higher’ than the minimum threshold of super-prime credit (FICO 750
according to one expert cited in the CNBC story) is a ‘waste of time’: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/09/going-higher-than-this-credit-score-is-a-waste-of-time-expert-says.html
The minimum thresholds for the most favorable rates based on credit
scores – ‘excellent range’ as referenced in the story – are FICO 750 and
760. Independent of the CNBC article and according to recent Informa
Research Services, accurate as of October 12, 2018, the specific minimum
thresholds for the most favorable rates by score range are as follows:
-
30-year mortgage: 760 – 850
-
15-year home equity loan: 740 – 850
-
48-month auto loan: 720 – 850
“I would like to have a conversation with Mr.
Yoni Blumberg and share my decades-long experience and perspectives
on credit and credit scoring,” stated David Howe, SubscriberWise founder
and the world’s only credit scoring consumer to obtain simultaneous
perfect FICO and Vantage scores across every national credit bureau
(TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian). “I have made several attempts to
talk with Mr. Blumberg and, most recently, he did thank me for
information that I shared with him.
“In general, I perceive that Mr. Blumberg is publishing accurate and
helpful information for consumers but he does occasionally
miss-the-mark, at least from my personal and professional perspective
(See related story: FICO Czar Howe Challenges ‘Credit Experts’ After
Alleging CNBC’s Yoni Blumberg Misreports the Myth Correctly Dispelled by
FICO’s Ethan Dornhelm -- https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fico-czar-howe-challenges-credit-222500680.html)
Listen
to Credit Czar David Howe offer the best advice in terms of the
importance of always pursuing the maximum credit score possible to
ensure the most favorable financial circumstances as one navigates
through life’s financial events
Read the full story on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/fico-prof-howe-yoni-blumberg-cnbc-publishes-generally-david-howe
About SubscriberWise
By incorporating years of communications performance data and decision
models, including FICO's latest analytic technology (FICO 9 Score),
SubscriberWise® delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully
compliant, score driven decision management system. SubscriberWise is a
risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable
Television Cooperative (www.nctconline.org).
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the
SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005059/en/