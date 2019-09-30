FIDELITY & GUARANTY LIFE (FGL) INVESTOR ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Seeking More Cash for Former Shareholders of Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE: FGL) (“Fidelity & Guaranty” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to CF Corporation (“CF”). On May 24, 2017, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CF will acquire Fidelity & Guaranty in a merger worth $1.835 billion. As a result of the merger, Fidelity & Guaranty shareholders are only anticipated to receive $31.10 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Fidelity & Guaranty.

Our investigation has revealed that the consideration Fidelity & Guaranty’s shareholders received was inadequate. The $31.10 per share consideration was only an 8.36% premium to Fidelity & Guaranty’s May 23, 2017 closing stock price of $28.70 per share. The investigation is also examining whether Fidelity & Guaranty’s top executives were conflicted and acted in their own self-interest when approving the merger thus making the process and consideration unfair. According to the Company’s May 24, 2017 announcement, Fidelity & Guaranty’s senior management all continued their employment post-merger: “FGL will continue to be led by its current management team . . . .”

