FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AFI, PLT and YJ

12/03/2019 | 10:51pm EST

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us toll-free at 1-833-835-1495, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or via the case links.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided below.

Yunji Inc. (YJ)
Investors Affected: American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) issued in connection with its May 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-yj/

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)
Investors Affected: July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-plt/

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI)  
Investors Affected: March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 14, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-afi/

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
