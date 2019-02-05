Log in
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, ATVI, GSM and MU

02/05/2019 | 11:59am EST

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)
Investors Affected: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Arlo Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/arlo-technologies-inc/?wire=3

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Investors Affected: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Activision Blizzard, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)
Investors Affected: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ferroglobe PLC. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/ferroglobe-plc/?wire=3

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)
Investors Affected: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Micron Technology Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/micron-technology-inc/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 334
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com 
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967

