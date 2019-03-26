FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTE, GE, BRS and HCSG

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)

Investors Affected: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Astec Industries, Inc. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/astec-industries-inc/?wire=3

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

Investors Affected: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in General Electric Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/general-electric-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bristow Group Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)

Investors Affected: April 11, 2017 - March 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Defendant Wahl either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

