FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, IQ, SERV and XP

05/05/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

XP, Inc. (XP)
Investors Affected: Shares issued in connection with the December 2019 initial public stock offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 21, 2020
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-xp/    

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)
Investors Affected: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 9, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-serv/      

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)
Investors Affected: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-bbby/     

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)
Investors Affected: March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020 or securities issued either in or after the March 2018 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaq-iq/      

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

