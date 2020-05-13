FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, IQ, SERV and XP
05/13/2020 | 03:51am BST
CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.
XP, Inc. (XP) Investors Affected: Shares issued in connection with the December 2019 initial public stock offering. Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 21, 2020 MISLEADING PROSPECTUS Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-xp/
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Investors Affected: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 9, 2020 SECURITIES FRAUD Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-serv/
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Investors Affected: March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020 or securities issued either in or after the March 2018 Initial Public Offering. Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2020 SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaq-iq/
Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.
