News  >  Companies  >  All News

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BZUN, MAT and TCNNF

02/04/2020 | 10:51pm EST

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN)  
Investors Affected: March 6, 2019 - November 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 10, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-bzun/              

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
Investors Affected: October 26, 2017 - August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-mat/   

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)  
Investors Affected: September 25, 2018 - December 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/otc-tcnnf/               

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
