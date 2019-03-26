FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DPLO, CVS, UMC and CNDT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CVS Health Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

Investors Affected: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in United Microelectronics Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT)

Investors Affected: February 21, 2018 - November 6, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Conduent Incorporated. The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants’ admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox. During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated “we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited.” Vemuri also noted that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance.”

