Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, MAT, PTLA and TCNNF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:51pm EST

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
Investors Affected: August 2, 2017 - August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-mat/

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)
Investors Affected: September 25, 2018 - December 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/otc-tcnnf/

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)
Investors Affected: February 7, 2019 - October 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 2, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-fsct/ 

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)
Investors Affected: May 8, 2019 - January 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ptla/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AusGroup secures over AUD$100M of contracts within the Oil & LNG sector
PU
11:10pHEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
11:10pHSBC : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
11:10pMIDEA REAL ESTATE : Public offering of the first tranche of corporate bonds in the prc and unaudited financial information of midea real estate group limited
PU
11:05pShree Cement to Replace Yes Bank in Nifty 50, NSE Unit Says
DJ
11:04pCANON : designs recognized with internationally renowned iF Design Awards for 26th consecutive year
PU
11:04pAUSNUTRIA DAIRY : Positive profit alert and updates in relation to the novel coronavirus pneumonia
PU
10:59pILGP to Host 2020 Green Presidential Candidates Forum
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, MAT, PTLA and TCNNF
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SIX, SPR and WBK
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN :'s Most Advanced Mobile Communications Satellite Launches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group