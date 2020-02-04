FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, OPRA, WBAI and WBK

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.



Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

Investors Affected: February 7, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 2, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-fsct/

500.com Limited (WBAI)

Investors Affected: April 27, 2018 - December 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-wbai/

Opera Limited (OPRA)

Investors Affected: July 27, 2018 - January 15, 2020 including the purchase of American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) issued in connection with its July 2018 Initial Public Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 24, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-opra/

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

Investors Affected: November 11, 2015 - November 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 30, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-wbk/

