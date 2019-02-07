FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IMMU, PRGO, ALKS and MKL

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Investors Affected: August 23, 2018 - December 20, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Immunomedics, Inc. The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” Upon this news, Immunomedics’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/immunomedics-inc/?wire=3

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Investors Affected: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Perrigo Company plc. During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/perrigo-company-plc/?wire=3

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Investors Affected: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Alkermes plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/alkermes-plc/?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Investors Affected: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Markel Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/markel-corporation/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

