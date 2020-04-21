Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGPI, SBT, TUP and TVTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT)
Investors Affected: November 17, 2017 - March 17, 2020, or shares issued either in or after the November 2017 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 27, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-sbt/

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)
Investors Affected: March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 27, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-tvty/

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)
Investors Affected: January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 27, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-tup/

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)
Investors Affected: August 2, 2018 - February 25, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 28, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-mgpi/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:04pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Announces Commencement of Invitation to Exchange
PR
11:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector 2019-2023 | Need to Optimize Production to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:00pVIRGIN AUSTRALIA : administrator to hold first creditors' meeting on April 30
RE
10:58pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Operations and Corporate Update - 64North Project Alaska
AQ
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, ANAB, TLRY and WWE
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, IQ, SERV and XP
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FITB, I, MESA and ZM
GL
10:54pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AAN, BDX, FLR and INO
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGPI, SBT, TUP and TVTY
GL
10:49pNO TAKERS : Hyundai cars sit in U.S. ports as virus keeps buyers away
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group