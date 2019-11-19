Log in
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MO, MTCH, SDC and WTRH

11/19/2019

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us toll-free at 1-833-835-1495, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or via the case links.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided below.

Waitr Holdings Inc. f/k/a Landcadia Holdings, Inc. (WTRH)
Investors Affected: May 17, 2018 - August 8, 2019 including shares acquired in connection with its November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 Secondary Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 26, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/    

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
Investors Affected: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 2, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/altria-group-inc-loss-submission-form/    

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)
Investors Affected: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 2, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form/               

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)
Investors Affected: shares issued either in or after the September 2019 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 2, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form/   

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
