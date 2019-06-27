Log in
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, EQBK, CYH and RMED

06/27/2019 | 09:36am EDT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)
Investors Affected: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in PriceSmart, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3 

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)
Investors Affected: May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Equity Bancshares, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3 

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)
Investors Affected: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Community Health Systems, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4)  as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/community-health-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3 

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Investors Affected: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a  result,  the  Company  could  not  reasonably  assure  that  its  newly  hired  sales  personnel  were  adequately  experienced;  (4) as  a  result,  the  Company  would  suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process  could  not  reasonably  support  increased  catheter  production;  (6) as  a  result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing,   Defendants’   positive   statements   about   the   Company’s   business,   operations,  and  prospects,  were  materially  misleading  and/or  lacked  a  reasonable  basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3 

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com 
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967

© GlobeNewswire 2019
