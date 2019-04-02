FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of T, CRBP, MBT and ARA

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Investors Affected: (A) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (B) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AT&T Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/att-inc/?wire=3

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Investors Affected: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/corbus-pharmaceutical-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT)

Investors Affected: March 19, 2014 - March 7, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS’ level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/mobile-telesystems-pjsc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Investors Affected: August 10, 2016 - March 27, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018, were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967