FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TYME, SVXY, AMR and MBT

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Investors Affected: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tyme Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)

Investors Affected: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures. According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQCM: AMR)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of Silver Run II securities March 24, 2017-February 25, 2019 and investors who held Silver Run II Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018 and were entitled to vote concerning Silver Run II's acquisition of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream LLC

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Alta Mesa Resources, Inc (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alta Mesa and Kingfisher did not possess “superior quality” and “[w]orld [c]lass” assets as compared to other operators in the oil and gas industry; (2) Alta Mesa faced significant operational setbacks; (3) several major oil producers had steered assets away from production in the region in which Alta Mesa operates; and (4) Kingfisher and Alta Mesa were not on track to achieve the earnings and production estimates provided in the Proxy and Defendants had no reasonable basis to believe and did not believe that Kingfisher and Alta Mesa would achieve these estimates.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT)

Investors Affected: March 19, 2014 - March 7, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS’ level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

