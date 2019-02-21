Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, DBVT, SVXY and TAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:28pm EST

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)
Investors Affected: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in YogaWorks, Inc. The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yogaworks-inc/?wire=3

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)
Investors Affected: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in DBV Technologies SA. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/dbv-technologies-s-a/?wire=3

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)
Investors Affected: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)
Investors Affected: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Molson Coors Brewing Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 334
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pBURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. : Declares Dividends And Announces Executive Change
PR
01:45pFORTIS : Q1 2019 Investor Marketing
PU
01:45pENTERGY : Louisiana Gets Approval to Buy Power From One of the Largest Solar Facilities Planned
PU
01:45pDAIMLER : Overtaking lane for startup technologies around the world
PU
01:45pWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:44pBIC : Trading in own shares from 11 to 15 February 2019
GL
01:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : OnePlus 7 may gain pop-up selfie cam, leak suggests
AQ
01:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : iD Mobile is offering 50GB data boosts on Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-order deals
AQ
01:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The Samsung Galaxy Fold has just made foldable-screen laptops more likely
AQ
01:43pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Immune Design Corp.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.